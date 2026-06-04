Success of Eastern European tennis players in recent years

The article discusses the increasing success of tennis players from Eastern Europe, particularly in the Australian Open and Roland Garros tournaments. It highlights the mathematical progression of their representation in the tournament, from 50% in the quarterfinals to 100% in the finals. Additionally, it mentions the strong performance of Eastern European players at the French Open, with eight out of eight quarterfinalists being from this region.

Математика Australian Open -2026: начиная с четвертьфинальных матчей, доля теннисисток из Восточной Европы на турнире увеличивалась в арифметической прогрессии. В четвертьфинале AO их было 50%, в полуфинале – 75%, в финале – 100%.

На нынешнем 'Ролан Гаррос' тенденция проявилась еще ярче – восемь из восьми четвертьфиналисток в Париже были представительницами Восточной Европы: россиянки Мирра Андреева, Диана Шнайдер и Анна Калинская, украинки Элина Свитолина и Марта Костюк, румынка Сорана Кырстя, полька Майя Хвалинска и белоруска Арина Соболенко





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Tennis Australian Open Roland Garros Eastern European Players Mathematical Progression Success

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