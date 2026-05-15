The Chinese side expressed satisfaction with the visit, calling it 'extremely successful'. The US leader reported that important issues were resolved and a number of agreements were signed, which will benefit both countries and the world. The Chinese leader emphasized that Xi Jinping is fully focused on work and does not engage in games. The US president expressed hope that Xi will also support the US position. The Chinese leader also expressed readiness to discuss the initiative to buy oil from the US. The visit resulted in the determination of a new positioning of constructive and strategically stable relations between China and the US. The Chinese side also proposed helping the US in resolving the Iranian conflict. The visit did not lead to significant changes in the trade relationship between the two countries, but there were agreements on the export of advanced chips by Nvidia to ten Chinese companies. The Chinese side also proposed helping the US in resolving the Iranian conflict, but the US did not ask for this from China. The visit did not lead to a breakthrough in the Taiwan issue, but the Chinese side emphasized the importance of a correct approach to Taiwan and the need to ensure stability in relations between China and the US. The visit also did not lead to a breakthrough in the issue of the South China Sea, but the Chinese side emphasized the importance of maintaining the status quo in the region. The visit resulted in the determination of a new positioning of constructive and strategically stable relations between China and the US, which is considered a success by the Chinese leadership.

Более всего визитом довольна китайская сторона, назвав его «крайне успешным». По словам американского лидера, сторонам удалось решить важные вопросы.

«Стороны достигли ряда важных консенсусов, подписали множество соглашений и урегулировали немало вопросов, что принесет огромную пользу как двум странам, так и всему миру», – цитирует Трампа Центральное телевидение Китая. Как заявил Трамп, за 12 лет у него сложились «крепкие отношения» с китайским лидером.

«Мы решили множество различных проблем, которые другие люди урегулировать не смогли бы», – подчеркнул президент США. Трамп также добавил, что Си полностью сосредоточен на делах и «не играет в игры». Американский лидер выразил надежду, что Си также будет вторить и Си, который охарактеризовал визит как «исторический и знаковый». В результате визита Трамп и Си определили новое позиционирование конструктивных и стратегически стабильных отношений Пекина и Вашингтона.

Кроме этого, Трамп объявил, что Вашингтон и Пекин заключили ряд «фантастических торговых сделок». По словам американского лидера, Китай будет поэтапно открываться для американских компаний. Также Трамп считает, что КНР инвестирует в американские предприятия «сотни миллиардов долларов», а одной из торговых сделок станет поставка 200 самолетов Boeing. При этом, как сообщает NBC, китайская сторона никак не прокомментировала заявление Трампа о якобы покупке ей самолетов, а акции компании упали на 4% из-за отсутствия разъяснений о сделке.

До визита Трампа американские СМИ сообщали о возможном заказе 500 авиалайнеров. Что касается торговых вопросов, то здесь не надо ожидать резких изменений, считает старший научный сотрудник ИСКРАНа Павел Кошкин.

«Противоречия никуда не делись. Их просто временно замели под ковер для красивой картинки, которая необходима как Трампу, так и Си в пропагандистских целях. Из положительного – в целом сумели сохранить тонкий баланс между прагматизмом и взаимным недоверием. Что называется, реализм в действии», – подчеркнул Кошкин.

Важной темой для обсуждения лидеров стал иранский вопрос, но здесь Трампу не удалось переубедить Си и заставить Китай, который является одним из главных покупателей иранской нефти, встать на сторону США. Трамп предложил Си закупать нефть у США, а китайский лидер выразил готовность обсудить такую инициативу. Как пишет CNN, при этом Китай предложил помощь США в урегулировании иранского конфликта, но госсекретарь Марко Рубио заявил, что американская сторона не просила о ней Пекин.

Договориться удалось по двум пунктам, по которым китайская позиция и ранее была такая же – Ормузский пролив, перекрытый Ираном, должен оставаться открытым, а у Тегерана не должно быть ядерного оружия. Си также выступил с заявлением, которое попало в отчет Белого дома. Оно гласит, что КНР однозначно выступает против милитаризации пролива или каких-либо попыток взимать плату за его использование. Кроме этого, Трамп дал добро на экспорт передовых чипов Nvidia H200 десяти китайским компаниям.

Сделка, замечает Reuters, пока находится в «подвешенном состоянии», но на их получение претендуют такие игроки как Alibaba, Lenovo, Tencent, ByteDance, JD.com, и другие. При этом китайские власти сами тормозили покупку этих чипов своими компаниями. Трамп не столько сдал переговорные позиции по Тайваню, сколько временно пошел на уступки Китаю, который ясно дал понять, что снабжение острова оружием продолжает оставаться серьезными раздражителем, считает Кошкин.

При этом эксперт полагает, что уступки заключаются в самом отказе от обсуждения этой темы непосредственно во время саммита лично Трампом и передача этой задачи госсекретарю Марко Рубио, который подтвердил приверженность Вашингтона курсу по военно-политической поддержке Тайбэя вопреки предостережениям Си. Главным итогом визита Трампа в Китай стало, по мнению руководства КНР, выдвижение концепции конструктивной стратегической стабильности между двумя странами, говорит руководитель Центра азиатско-тихоокеанских исследований ИМЭМО РАН Александр Ломано





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