Support for Women's Entrepreneurship Bill Proposed by Russian Government

The Russian government has proposed a bill to support women's entrepreneurship and their family responsibilities by offering tax incentives. The initiative suggests regional tax cuts and reductions with the goal of helping mothers maintain their businesses while caregiving.

Участники круглого стола по поддержке женщин-предпринимателей обратились к премьер-министру Михаилу Мишустину с просьбой поддержать законопроект `Мамин ОКВЭД`. Инициатива касается налоговых послаблений для матерей, ведущих собственное дело.

Об этом сообщила первый зампред комитета Госдумы по информационной политике Марина Ким. В обсуждении участвовали предпринимательницы, самозанятые, представители малого бизнеса и медийные лица. Среди приглашённых были Арина Алекс, Ника Вайпер, Катя Добрякова, Соня Маркова и Алёна Водонаева. Главной темой встречи стала поддержка женщин, совмещающих воспитание детей и работу.

Документ предлагает дать регионам право устанавливать сниженные ставки по упрощённой системе налогообложения для малого и среднего бизнеса, созданного женщинами с детьми до семи лет. Кроме того, инициатива предусматривает возможность уменьшения налога на профессиональный доход до 1% для матерей с маленькими детьми. Марина Ким на круглом столе по поддержке женщин-предпринимателей подчеркнула, что сегодня многие женщины после рождения ребёнка не уходят из экономической жизни, а пытаются сохранить дело, работать из дома, развивать самозанятость или малый бизнес. В случае принятия инициативы им будут доступны все предусмотренные званием льготы





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Women Entrepreneurship Support Tax Incentives Family Responsibilities

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