Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises in Belarus Conclude Successfully, with President Alexander Lukashenko and NATO's Mark Rutté Commenting

The final phase of strategic nuclear forces exercises in Belarus has concluded, with the Belarusian General Staff reporting on the successful completion of the maneuvers. The exercises involved the deployment of forces and equipment for joint nuclear drills with Russia, as well as the completion of planned military training. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko praised the successful completion of the drills, highlighting the absence of any issues during the exercises. Meanwhile, NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutté expressed vigilance regarding the Russian strategic nuclear forces exercises, emphasizing the importance of monitoring their progress.

Учения стратегических ядерных сил в Белоруссии вышли на завершающий этап. Начальник Генерального штаба Вооружённых сил Белоруссии, первый заместитель министра обороны Павел Муравейко доложил об этом.

Финальная фаза манёвров включает перемещение сил и техники, задействованных в отработке задач в рамках ядерных учений с Россией, а также завершение всех запланированных мероприятий боевой подготовки.

"И ракетчики, и авиаторы с задачами справились отлично. В настоящий момент тренировка вступила в свою завершающую фазу. Войскам предстоит сейчас осуществить перемещение в новые позиционные районы, свернуться и в последующем совершить марши в пункты постоянной дислокации". К слову, президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко высоко оценил итоги совместной с Россией тренировки ядерных сил, отметив, что все этапы прошли без сбоев.

По его словам, расчёты при пусках из комплексов "Искандер-М" продемонстрировали высокую точность, "попали в копейку". В то же время генсекретарь НАТО Марк Рютте сообщил, что внимательно отслеживает ход российских учений стратегических ядерных сил. Он подчеркнул, чт





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Belarus Russia Nuclear Forces Exercises Joint Drills President Alexander Lukashenko NATO Mark Rutté Strategic Nuclear Forces Highlighting Success Issues Absence Precision Of Missiles Russian Exercises Monitoring

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