Spanish La Liga 2 Play-off Draw: Teams and Pairings

The final round of the 42nd season of Spanish La Liga 2 (Segunda) has concluded, with the teams participating in the play-off round for the final spot in the Spanish top flight being determined. The teams are 'Almeria', 'Malaga', 'Las Palmas' and 'Castle'. The pairings for the play-off round are as follows: The first matches will take place on June 6th and 7th, with the second matches on June 9th and 10th. Teams finishing in third and fourth place will host the second matches on their own fields. If the scores are level after two matches and extra time, the team that finished higher in the league table will progress. The final between the winners will be played in two matches, with the first match on June 14th and the second on June 20th.

Завершился заключительный, 42-й тур испанской Ла Лиги 2 (Сегунды), по итогам которого стали известны все участники и пары стыкового раунда плей-офф. Эти команды разыграют одно оставшееся место в элитном испанском дивизионе.

Так, в плей-офф квалифицировались «Альмерия», «Малага», «Лас-Пальмас» и «Кастельон». Они заняли места с третьего по шестое соответственно. Таким образом, полуфинальные пары выглядят следующим образом:Команды проведут первые матчи 6 и 7 июня, а ответные — 9 и 10 июня. Коллективы, занявшие третью и четвёртую строчки, примут ответные игры на своём поле.

В случае ничейного результата по итогам двух встреч и дополнительного времени путёвку в следующий раунд получит команда, которая выше финишировала в турнирной таблице. Финал между победителями противостояний также пройдёт в двух матчах. 14 июня состоится первая игра, 20 июня — ответная. Ранее в Ла Лигу напрямую вышли чемпион Ла Лиги 2 «Расинг» из Сантандера и «Депортиво» Ла-Корунья. Высший дивизион по итогам сезона-2025/2026 покинули «Мальорка», «Жирона» и «Овьедо»





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spanish La Liga 2 Play-Off Round Final Spot Teams Pairings Matches Play-Off Round For The Final Spot Teams Participating Pairings For The Play-Off Round Matches For The Play-Off Round Teams Finishing In Third And Fourth Place Teams Hosting The Second Matches On Their Own If The Scores Are Level After Two Matches And The Team That Finished Higher In The League Ta The Final Between The Winners Will Be Played I The First Match On June 14Th And The Second On

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine cuts off Russian supply lines, warns drivers to limit tripsThe Ukrainian military has started cutting off supply lines to the Russian army along the road from Taganrog to Mariupol to Melitopol to Dzhankoy. Drivers have been advised to limit their trips on this road 'without an urgent necessity'. Restrictions on the sale of gasoline have been introduced in the Crimea.

Read more »

Champions League Final: 1-1 Draw, Penalty Shootout Win for PSGThe final match of the Champions League ended in a 1-1 draw, with Kay Havertz scoring for Monaco and USM Benalouane scoring for PSG in the penalty shootout. PSG successfully defended their title, winning their third Champions League trophy.

Read more »

Sportbox.ru News - Latest Sports Headlines and UpdatesStay updated with the latest sports news, updates, and headlines from Sportbox.ru. Our platform provides you with the most recent and accurate information on various sports events, teams, and athletes.

Read more »