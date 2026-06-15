Spain's Chances at the World Cup and Changes in the Squad

The Spanish national team is considered one of the favorites for the World Cup. However, there are concerns about the quality of the players in the squad, particularly in the defense and midfield. The coach, Luis de la Fuente, believes in continuity and only makes minimal changes to the team.

Испания – один из главных фаворитов чемпионата мира. У тренера Луиса де ла Фуэнте все и правда так прекрасно?16 из 26 игроков в заявке Испании – с Евро-2024.

Чемпионский костяк остался прежним, но с двумя важными примечаниями:2. Есть три значимых изменений. Кажется, минимум одно можно записать в плюс:❓ Пау Кубарси в центре защиты, а не Робен Ле Норман или Дани Вивиан, провалившие сезон. Проверенные и хорошо показавшие себя на Евро ЦЗ сдали – плохо.

На ЧМ едет новая связка, которая лишь на бумаге выглядит лучше;Дани – потеря: сильно просел после травмы и мало играл в «Реале». Педро Порро активно наигрывался, но провел средний сезон в проблемном «Тоттенхэме», а Маркос Льоренте может играть везде, при этом справа привычнее при тройке защитников. Есть Марк Пубиль из «Атлетико», но он, прхоже, едет как ЦЗ. То есть все альтернативы с нюансами и конкретного варианта нет.

Вероятно, ЧМ в старте начнет Порро. Де ла Фуэнте настаивал: стилистически Испания не поменяется, а все новички просто встают на место прошлых лидеров.

«Нам важна преемственность. Это не та команда, где выходят главные звезды, а тренер пытается их совмещать. Мы же семья. Для меня это самое важное, так что я не переживаю».

Это цитата из интервью The Guardian. Луис консервативен и считает, что изменения ради изменений – лишнее. Он верит в тех, кто принес Евро, и минимально меняет состав. Испания все та же, но с косметическими рокировками, с чем и связаны опасения, о которых поговорим ниже





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spain World Cup Team Coach Changes Quality Continuity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Text: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match and Related NewsThe news text covers the match between Group B teams, the goals, and the upcoming matches. It also includes quotes from coaches and players, as well as the TV coverage and the anthem performances of the participating countries.

Read more »

Brazilian National Team Loses First Match of 2026 World CupThe Brazilian National Team suffered a shocking loss in their first match of the 2026 World Cup, falling to Morocco in the final match of the tournament in New York. The loss raises questions about their chances of winning the World Cup.

Read more »

Championship World Cup 2026 Highlights: Epic Moments and Off-Field StoriesGet the most exciting moments and behind-the-scenes stories from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Tune in daily at 8:00 AM to catch every thrilling event, even if you can't watch all the matches at once. The Moroccan team made a stunning comeback and tied the score, but unfortunately, they became victims of a shocking turn of events. The Moroccan team, who reached the semifinals in the previous World Cup, showed their quality and organization. They started very actively, overwhelmed Brazil in the first half of the first half and led, with a one-on-one goal. Their energy level gradually decreased, but they still managed to come out with great ideas and execute them well. The Brazilian team once again demonstrated the vast gap between defense and attack, and Carlo Ancelotti couldn't fix it right away.

Read more »

Russian Premier League's Strong Presence at the World Cup Reflects Its StrengthThe Russian Premier League (RPL) has a significant representation at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with several RPL players participating in the tournament. This strong presence indicates the league's strength and competitiveness.

Read more »

Хэмлин установил новый рекорд NASCAR Cup Series по числу побед на триовале «Поконо»Хэмлин установил новый рекорд NASCAR Cup Series по числу побед на триовале «Поконо»

Read more »

Journalist TalkSPORT Kelli: Ronaldo's presence hinders Portugal's chances at World CupJournalist Kelli of talkSPORT discusses the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's presence on Portugal's chances at the World Cup, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes being singled out for criticism.

Read more »