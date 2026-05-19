Sperm Racing in San Francisco: Transforming Male Fertility Test into a Competition

A bio-tech startup, Sperm Racing, in San Francisco is transforming the male fertility test into a competition, creating a new way to raise awareness about the issue of declining male reproductive health. The startup organizes races of sperm cells on microscopic tracks and markets it as a tool to attract attention. The company also conducts races with students, streamers, and influencers and sells products related to men's health. The technology partially relies on methods used in reproductive medicine. It cleans the samples through a centrifuge and then places them on micro-fluidic channels about 3.8 millimeters long. It simulates the reproductive system environment and uses computer vision to track the movement of sperm. The startup has both a media and a social side. It converts the races into videos for social media, and it creates a dramatic script around the participants almost like in sports broadcasts. It is recognized as a startup on the intersection of concerns over male infertility, biohacking culture, internet show, and the new masculinity trend in the area. Later, the company revised its image and toned down its jokes to be more neutral. Currently, the main question remains open whether this format will be a practical tool for discussing fertility or will remain a flashy content at the edge of science, marketing and show.

В Сан-Франциско появился биотех-стартап Sperm Racing , который превращает проверку мужской фертильности в соревнование. Компания устраивает гонки сперматозоидов на микроскопических дорожках и это как способ привлечь внимание к проблеме снижения мужского репродуктивного здоровья.

The New York Times, стартап оценивается в $50 млн, проводит заезды с участием студентов, стримеров и инфлюенсеров, а также продаёт товары, связанные с мужским здоровьем. Сама технология частично опирается на методы, используемые в репродуктивной медицине. Образцы очищают в центрифуге, затем помещают в микрофлюидные дорожки длиной около 3,8 мм. Среду внутри них делают похожей на условия в репродуктивной системе, а движение клеток отслеживает компьютерное зрение.





По проекту есть и очевидная медийная сторона. Команда активно превращает заезды в ролики для соцсетей, а вокруг участников строит драматургию почти как в спортивных трансляциях. В какой-то момент компания даже планировала "Кубок мира" с участниками из 128 стран. Авторы материала отмечают, что стартап оказался на стыке сразу нескольких трендов: тревоги из-за мужского бесплодия, культуры биохакинга, интернет-шоу и новой маскулинной эстетики Кремниевой долины.

Позже компания решила смягчить образ и уйти от слишком грубых шуток. Вместо названия Sperm Racing команда начала склоняться к более нейтральному Biomarker Sports: идея теперь шире — не только гонки сперматозоидов, но и соревнования по разным показателям здоровья. Пока главный вопрос остаётся открытым: станет ли такой формат реальным инструментом для разговора о фертильности или останется ярким контентом на грани науки, маркетинга и шоу. На способность к зачатию влияют и повседневные факторы, о которых многие не задумываются.

При гиподинамии страдает кровообращение в органах малого таза, а интенсивные тренировки, особенно сопровождающиеся перегревом и обезвоживанием, вызывают стресс для организма, что также отражается на качестве спермы





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Biotech Sports Media & Entertainment Sperm Racing Transforming Male Fertility Test Into A Compet Bio-Tech Startup Races Of Sperm Cells Micro-Fluidic Channels Computer Vision Converting Into Videos Creating A Dramatic Script Creating A Media And Social Side Starting As A Startup On The Intersection Media Culture Internet Show And The New Masculinity Trend In The Area

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