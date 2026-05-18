Several USA Citizens Are Suspected of Ebola Infection During Stay in Democratic Republic of Congo, Amid New Outbreak

Several US citizens might have contracted Ebola while visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo, with an increasing number of cases and deaths reported amid a new outbreak. One of the citizens has already displayed symptoms, but official results are yet to arrive. The US government is attempting to organize a removal of potentially infected people from the Democratic Republic of Congo to a base in Germany. The move was discussed to provide quarantine and medical observation for those affected by the disease. WHO, meanwhile, has introduced a state of emergency with international importance in the fight against the Belt disease, acknowledging it as an epidemic rather than a pandemic, despite huge uncertainty regarding the number of affected and the spread of the disease.

Несколько граждан США могли заразиться вирусом Эбола во время пребывания в Демократической Республике Конго из-за новой вспышки заболевания в регионе, по данным издания. Один из них уже мог начать испытывать симптомы болезни, но результаты анализов пока не получены.

Власти США сейчас пытаются организовать вывоз потенциально заражённых людей из ДРК с использованием американской военной базы в Германии. Однако окончательное решение не принято. Всемирная организация здравоохранения (ВОЗ) объявила режим чрезвычайной ситуации международного значения из-за распространения вируса Эбола в Демократической Республике Конго и Уганде. Специалисты отметили, что это эпидемия, а не пандемия.

Однако точное число заражённых и масштабы распространения болезни остаются неизвестными, по данным организации, в трёх районах ДРК зафиксировали 80 смертей, предположительно связанных с Эболой. Кроме того, зарегистрировали 246 предполагаемых случаев заражения, восемь из которых подтвердили лабораторно





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Ebola US Citizens Democratic Republic Of Congo New Outbreak State Of Emergency

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