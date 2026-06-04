Several Solar Flares Cause Magnetic Storm on Earth

Several solar flares have caused a magnetic storm on Earth, which is expected to start in the evening on Thursday, as reported by the Solar Observatory of the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The storm will have a continuous nature due to the continuous arrival of plasma clouds ejected by the Sun in the direction of Earth as a result of a series of strong solar flares.

Причина бури — приход к Земле нескольких облаков плазмы, выброшенных Солнцем в результате серии сильных вспышек. Сильная и продолжительная магнитная буря начнется на Земле вечером в четверг, сообщили в Лаборатории солнечной астрономии Института космических исследований (ИКИ) РАН.

Несмотря на разницу почти в 10 часов между первым и последним взрывами, буря будет иметь непрерывный характер. Это произойдет из-за того, что, согласно расчетам, более поздние выбросы солнечного вещества по пути к Земле должны догнать выброшенные ранее плазменные облака и образовать единую структуру размером около 200 миллионов километров. При таких размерах и направлении движения выброшенного газового облака возможность избежать встречи с ним практически отсутствует (математические модели считают такую вероятность равной нулю), но на практике такие случаи бывали.

Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





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Solar Flares Magnetic Storm Earth Solar Observatory Institute Of Space Research Russian Academy Of Sciences

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