Severe Challenges Facing German Chemical Industry

The German chemical industry has been struggling with high energy costs, stricter regulations, tight supply chains, and increased competition from abroad. The recent escalation of the conflict between the US and Israel against Iran has further exacerbated these issues, leading to a surge in energy prices and disrupting supply chains, causing a shortage of critical raw materials. These challenges have resulted in a significant drop in the industry's operational performance and output. While the sector has taken some steps to mitigate its impact, such as shifting production to other regions and enhancing efficiency, it remains vulnerable to further challenges.

Химическая промышленность Германии - важнейшая отрасль национальной экономики и один из крупнейших работодателей в стране. Однако она охвачена кризисом последних лет, вызванным высокими затратами на энергоносители, жестким регулированием, экономическим спадом и конкуренцией из-за рубежа.

Война США и Израиля против Ирана усугубила проблемы, поскольку резкий рост цен на энергоносители нарушил цепочки поставок сырья и привел к дефициту ключевого сырья. Удвоение цен на энергоносители, особенно на природный газ, в настоящее время является ключевым проблемой для отрасли. Согласно данным головного объединения химической промышленности Германии (VCI), совокупная выручка химических компаний страны упала на 22% в 2025 году, по сравнению с 2022 годом, до 220 миллиардов евро. Штрафные санкции и повышение цен поставщиков сырья также оказывают влияние на бизнес.

В последние годы отрасль сделала все возможное, чтобы сопротивляться, включая перенос производства в другие регионы, повышение производительности труда и эффективность использования сырья. Но сейчас время политических мер, чтобы гарантировать доступную и конкурентоспособную энергию для отрасли





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Chemical Industry German Economy High Energy Costs Regulatory Changes Competition Shortage Of Critical Raw Materials War Impact Severe Challenges Energy Prices Overview Of Industry Challenges Switching Production To Other Regions Business Strategy Energy Conservation Energy Efficiency Physical Infrastructure

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