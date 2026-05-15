German rock band Rammstein continues to surprise their fans with unexpected surprises. This time the musicians showed a collection of matchsticks, where all the participants of the collective are depicted in traditional Russian attire. Participants Rammstein presented themselves in traditional Russian crests on matchsticks. Video © Instagram (proscribed extremist organization banned in Russia) / rammsteinofficial

Немецкая рок-группа Rammstein продолжает удивлять поклонников неожиданными сюрпризами. На этот раз музыканты показали коллекцию матрёшек, на которых все участники коллектива изображены в традиционной русской одежде.

Участники Rammstein предстали в русских народных костюмах на матрёшках. Видео © Instagram (признан экстремистской организацией и запрещён на территории Российской Федерации) / rammsteinofficial В официальном аккаунте группы пояснили, что эти деревянные куклы некоторое время хранились в архиве и теперь наконец стали достоянием общественности.

«Архив фанатов Rammstein, предмет FA00366: Матрёшки. Эти деревянные куклы группы в русских народных нарядах, каждая из которых изображена в своём особом стиле и цвете, тщательно расписаны вручную и покрыты лаком и некоторое время хранились в архиве», -во время одного из концертов на сцене рядом с солистом группы Тиллем Линдеманном заметили банку российского пива. Видео быстро стало вирусным, а пользователи соцсетей в шутку окрестили музыканта «Штирлицем», намекая на его якобы скрытую симпатию к России





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