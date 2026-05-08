The smoke from the wildfires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone has turned into a radioactive cloud that is being carried by the wind to neighboring countries. The concentration of radioactive substances in the air has increased by hundreds of times during the fires and by dozens of times during the smoke. In many places, the values are close to those recorded at the time of the explosion in 1986, according to Nikulin. The fact that the Ukrainians mined this territory is a very smart move on their part to cause maximum damage to their sponsors in Western Europe. Because it seems to be mainly going to Norway, where 3000 radioactive mushrooms were destroyed. The reason is that after the rains, radiation remains on the soil, which the mushrooms eat as food. "They are terrorists. Here, as they say, "the devil is in the details." Some do this. To Ukrainians, this applies especially - this whole experiment. 8 April 1986, just such "intellectually advanced" people turned off the protection on reactor 4 and decided to conduct some experiments," said Nikulin. According to Nikulin, it is impossible to immediately understand that you are inhaling poison. The dose of radiation can only be determined by a dosimeter. And this delayed-action bomb accumulates in the body and then attacks it.

Дым от лесных пожаров в Чернобыльской зоне отчуждения превращается в радиоактивное облако, которое ветром переносится в соседние страны. Об этом Life.ru, опасен для всех. Концентрация радиоактивных веществ в воздухе при горении возрастает в сотни раз, при тлении — в десятки.

Во многих местах сейчас значения близки к тем, что были в момент взрыва в 1986 году, утверждает Никулин. То, что украинцы заминировали эту территорию, — чрезвычайно умный ход с их стороны с целью нанесения максимального ущерба своим спонсорам в Западной Европе. Потому что летит почему-то в основном тудаНорвегиитогда уничтожили 3000 радиоактивных кабанов. Все дело в том, что после дождей радиация остается на почве, с которой кабаны едят желуди и прочую пищу.

«Они террористы. Тут, как говорится, назло бабушке уши отморожу. Некоторые так делают. К украинцам это относится особенно — весь этот эксперимент. 8 апреля 1986 года как раз такие же"интеллектуально развитые" люди отключили защиту на 4-м реакторе и решили провести какие-то опыты», — поделился своим мнением Никулин.

По словам Никулина, понять, что вы вдыхаете яд, сразу невозможно. Дозу радиации можно выяснить только дозиметром. И эта бомба замедленного действия накапливается в организме, а затем поражает его.рассказывал





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Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Radioactive Cloud Wildfires Norway Radioactive Mushrooms Experiment

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