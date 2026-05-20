Radio Caroline Station Interrupts Normal Programming, Apologizes for Computer Error

The Radio Caroline station in the south of England and the Midlands interrupted its normal programming and apologized for a "computer error", blaming the incident on the fact that one of the employees accidentally activated the "royal death" protocol for the monarch.

The Radio Caroline station , broadcasting in southern Britain and the Midlands, unexpectedly interrupted its normal programming, transmitting an emergency message of the king's death and playing the hymn "God Save the King".

After a 15-minute intermission, the broadcast was terminated and presenters apologized. The station's management blamed the incident on a "computer error". The station's manager, Peter Mur, said that the radio broadcast underwent an unintentional "royal death protocol", which British radio stations are ready to use in case of the monarch's or queen's death. Mur added that the temporary suspension of the broadcast allowed employees to notice the error, restore the program, and promptly apologize.

The station expressed regret to the king and its listeners. The Palace did not specify which form of cancer the king is dealing with or what stage of the disease he is at





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