Russian Armed Forces Showcase Military Equipment at OДКБ Defense Ministers' Meeting

The Russian Armed Forces showcased various military equipment, including the 'Zubr' air defense system, 'Supercam', 'Lantets', and 'Molniya' drones, and strategic missile systems, during a meeting with defense ministers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states.

Министры обороны стран Организации Договора о коллективной безопасности (ОДКБ) ознакомились с образцами российского вооружения, военной техники и средств защиты, разработанными предприятиями госкорпорации «Ростех». Об этом сообщили в Минобороны РФ.

Министрам также представили элементы разведывательно-ударных комплексов, включая систему информационного взаимодействия, которая объединяет подразделения в единый контур управления. Как рассказал министр обороны Андрей Белоусов, система завершает боевую апробацию и к сентябрю будет внедрена в войсках. Кроме того, делегации ознакомились с комплексом борьбы с воздушными целями «Зубр», а также российскими беспилотниками «Суперкам», «Ланцет» и «Молния», доказавшими свою эффективность в зоне спецоперации.пуски нескольких типов ракет и действия стратегических сил. С космодрома Плесецк по полигону Кура был выполнен пуск межконтинентальной баллистической ракеты «Ярс».

Из акватории Баренцева моря фрегат осуществил запуск гиперзвуковой ракеты «Циркон» по полигону Чижа, а атомный подводный крейсер произвел пуск ракеты «Синева» из подводного положения. С полигона Капустин Яр белорусские военные выполнили запуск баллистической ракеты из комплекса «Искандер-М». В тренировке были задействованы самолеты Ту-95МС и МиГ-31





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Russian Armed Forces OДКБ Collective Security Treaty Organization Military Equipment Air Defense System Drones Strategic Missile Systems

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