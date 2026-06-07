Russian Business Struggles with Transborder Payments after Sanctions and SWIFT Cutoff

The Russian business community faced significant challenges in conducting cross-border transactions after the introduction of Western sanctions and the disconnection of Russian banks from international payment systems in 2022-2023. However, innovative financial solutions have emerged to address these issues.

После введения западных санкций и отключения российских банков от международных платежных систем в 2022–2023 годах отечественный бизнес столкнулся с серьезными проблемами при проведении трансграничных платежей.

Разработанные за прошедшие годы решения позволили предложить бизнесу новые расчетные инструменты. О том, как развивается и куда движется рынок небанковских расчетных сервисов, в интервью «Ведомостям» рассказал первый заместитель генерального директора созданной в конце 2024 года при участии банка – А7 – насколько серьезно сказалось введение западных санкций в 2022–2023 годах на трансграничных расчетах российского бизнеса? – Санции серьезно осложнили проведение трансграничных платежей, это действительно был тектонический сдвиг на рынке.

Потому что те системы международных расчетов, которые работали на протяжении десятилетий, причем даже во времена СССР, – сначала это был Telex, потом SWIFT, – вдруг потеряли свое значение для российских предпринимателей. Вместе с тем мировая торговля не остановилась, равно как и не остановилась и внешнеэкономическая деятельность (ВЭД) хозяйствующих субъектов, расположенных на территории РФ. И бизнес стал искать новые решения. И тут мы наглядно увидели, как работает знаменитая ‘невидимая рука рынка’





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Russian Business Transborder Payments Sanctions SWIFT Cutoff New Financial Solutions A7 Company

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