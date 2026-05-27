Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, described the Western reaction to the Kiev terror attack in Starobel'sk as 'cursed, dehumanized treachery' after the attack left 21 people dead and 65 injured. She also mentioned the Committee on International Affairs's project to the Russian parliament and the Finnish politician's criticism of the EU's double standards in response to the attack.

Реакция стран Запада на теракт, совершенный киевским режимом в Старобельске, — «чудовищное, расчеловеченное кощунство». Об этом 27 мая заявила официальный представитель МИД РФ Мария Захарова.

Она отметила, что информация о теракте не скрывалась, и ее было много. Дипломат назвала отсутствие сочувствия со стороны представителей стран Запада чудовищным, расчеловеченным кощунством. Также Комитет Госдумы по международным делам внес в палату парламента проект обращения к ООН и парламентам стран мира в связи с терактом в Старобельске, заявив, что теракт не останется безнаказанным. ВСУ 22 мая атаковали учебный корпус и общежитие старобельского колледжа, при атаке погиб 21 человек, еще 65 пострадали.

Имена всех жертв теракта установили. В ЛНР объявили 24 и 25 мая днями траура по погибшим





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Terror Attack Kiev Starobel'sk Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry Western Reaction Terrorism Double Standards Project To The Russian Parliament Finnish Politician

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