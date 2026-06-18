Russian Businessman Arrested in Moscow, Suspected of Murder

Russian businessman Ilya Traber, known as "Putin's friend," has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of ordering a murder. He, along with another suspect, has been detained and charged with murder committed by an organized group with corrupt motives. The case involves the murder of Alexander Petrov, a businessman and former city councilor, who was shot in his country house in 2020.

Басманный суд Москвы арестовал влиятельного российского бизнесмена Илью Трабера, которого в СМИ называют "другом Путина". Трабера подозревают в заказном убийстве. Он, а также второй фигурант дела, предполагаемый исполнитель убийства Алисултан Надирбегов заключены под стражу сроком на два месяца.

Обоим предъявлено обвинение по статьям об убийстве, совершенном организованной группой из корыстных побуждений, и незаконном обороте оружия. Всего по делу задержаны четверо фигурантов. Мера пресечения в отношении еще двоих будет избрана в ближайшее время. По данным СМИ, обвинения касаются убийства петербургского муниципального депутата и бизнесмена Александра Петрова.

Он был застрелен в 2020 году из снайперской винтовки в своем загородном доме под Выборгом. В 1990-е годы был одним из главных в городе торговцев антиквариатом, контролировал ЗАО"Петербургский нефтяной терминал" и был знаком с тогдашним чиновником мэрии. В сюжет"Дождя" речь шла о том, что у Трабера есть бизнес во всех портах северо-западной России и что его партнер - бизнесмен Николай Шамалов, сын которого, вероятно, был женат на дочери Путина. Почему книга о "русской мафии" изъята из продажи?

Немецкий журналист рассказывает об обстоятельствах изъятия из продажи его книги о "русской мафии" и о фирме СПАГ как предполагаемых связях между Владимиром Путиным и Тамбовской ОПГ. Убийство художника Скрепецкого в Польше. Что известно Художник Скрепецкий убит после акции с флагом РФ в Берлине Боливия и США вновь будут совместно бороться с наркотиками Стрельба у Белого дома в США: нападавший погиб от ранени





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Russian Business Putin's Friend Murder Organized Group Alexander Petrov

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Ilya Traber, a Legendary Figure in Russian Business, Arrested in Murder CaseIlya Traber, a legendary figure in Russian business, has been arrested in connection with a murder case. The arrest took place in the morning of June 17, 2026, and involved raids at his country house in the village of Traber, his apartment on the Kamenokopovskiy Prospekt, and his office on Starorusskaya Street. The arrest is related to a murder case involving Alexander Petrov, a deputy and entrepreneur, who was shot dead in October 2020 in the village of Veliky under Vyborg. The murder was committed by a professional sniper from the opposite bank of the river using a rifle of caliber 7.62 mm. The motive for the murder is believed to be a long-standing conflict between former partners. The arrest of Ilya Traber and his long-time partner Vladimir Danilenko is related to several joint projects, including the Port of Primorye and other companies in various sectors, such as construction, IT, and finance.

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