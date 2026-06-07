Russian Scientists Develop New Treatments for Glioma of the Brain

Russian scientists have developed new medications for diagnosing and treating glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The method of PET/CT with the use of a new radiopharmaceutical based on radioactive aptamers showed high efficiency in diagnosing glioblastoma.

Российские ученые разработали новые препараты для диагностики и лечения глиомы головного мозга. В диагностике глиомы высокую эффективность показал метод ПЭТ/КТ с использованием нового радиофармпрепарата на основе радиоактивных аптамеров.

Ученые нашли аптамеры, которые могут повысить чувствительность опухолевых клеток к лучевой терапии и препятствовать миграции клеток в здоровую ткань мозга, а также исследуют возможность перепрограммирования патогенных клеток с помощью коктейля GQ comby. Российские ученые разработали новые препараты для диагностики и лечения опухоли мозга — глиомы, сообщили РИА Новости в Минобрнауки.

"Междисциплинарный коллектив ученых и медиков предложил инновационные подходы к диагностике и лечению глиомы головного мозга. В диагностике наибольшую эффективность показал метод ПЭТ/КТ с использованием разрабатываемого нового радиофармпрепарата, состоящего из При внутривенном введении аптамеры притягивались к опухоли и четко локализовывались в ней, специфически ее подсвечивая.

"Для лечения вводили аптамеры, связанные с уже известными противооупухолевыми молекулами, чтобы повысить их специфическую доставку только к клеткам глиомы", — следует из сообщения. Отмечается, что ученые нашли несколько аптамеров, которые способны повысить чувствительность опухолевых клеток головного мозга к лучевой терапии и препятствуют миграции в здоровую ткань органа. Это может продлить жизнь человека и снизить вероятность рецидива.

"Еще одно направление в терапии злокачественных опухолей головного мозга, отрабатываемое учеными — так называемое перепрограммирование патогенных клеток с помощью коктейля GQ comby, содержащего несколько молекул", — приводятся в слова доктора биологических наук, профессора. Препараты подтвердили эффективность, проходят патентование и готовятся к доклиническим исследованиям, — констатировали в министерстве.

Исследования проводил консорциум ученых и врачей Института высшей нервной деятельности и нейрофизиологии РАН, НМИЦ нейрохирургии имени академика Н. Н. Бурденко и Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





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Glioblastoma Brain Cancer PET/CT Radiopharmaceutical Aptamers Luminescent Imaging

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