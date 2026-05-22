The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the international community about the drone strikes carried out by the Ukrainian military on a college in Starobilsk, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuries to 39 others. The Russian president also reported the disappearance of 15 people. The investigation into the wreckage is ongoing. The Russian president believes that the Ukrainian military is using such actions to divert attention from the ongoing events on the front and provoke a response from Russia. He also called on the Ukrainian military to not carry out criminal orders, stating that their execution makes the military accomplices to the crimes. The Russian military has been ordered to prepare proposals for retaliatory measures after the attack on Starobilsk.

МИД России проинформировать международное сообщество об ударах дронов ВСУ по колледжу в Старобельске. По данным главы государства, после атаки на учебный корпус и общежитие учебного заведения погибли шесть человек, еще 39 пострадали.

Также президенту доложили о 15 пропавших без вести. Разбор завалов продолжается. Путин заявил, что удар наносился в три волны ночью, когда студенты спали. По его словам, рядом с общежитием отсутствовали объекты военного назначения.

Президент также выразил мнение, что Киев использует подобные действия, чтобы отвлечь внимание от происходящих событий на фронте, вызвать ответную реакцию России.

"А затем – мы это знаем, не раз проходили – все свалить на нас, на Россию, на нашу страну, все обострения и все последствия подобных преступлений", – пояснял Путин. Кроме того, Путин обратился к военнослужащим ВСУ с призывом не исполнять преступные приказы, отметив, что их выполнение делает военных соучастниками преступлений.

По его словам, российские военные получили поручение подготовить предложения по ответным мерам после удара по Старобельску.22 мая вооруженные силы Украины (ВСУ) атаковали учебный корпус и общежитие Старобельского профессионального колледжа педуниверситета в ЛНР. По предварительным данным, погибли не менее шести человек. Как минимум 39 пострадали, а 15 – пропали без вести





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Russia Ukraine Military Attack Collapse Injury Disappearance President Military Order Retaliatory Measures

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