Russian pharmaceutical companies benefit from government support, with combined revenue exceeding 3.5 trillion rubles in 2025

The Russian government has been providing support to domestic pharmaceutical companies through subsidies for the NIOKR, tax incentives for local production, and prioritizing domestic producers in government procurement. As a result, the combined revenue of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical equipment suppliers on the Russian market exceeded 3.5 trillion rubles in 2025. Among them, approximately 315 Russian and foreign companies with revenues of 1 billion rubles each. In 2019, their combined revenue was 1.66 trillion rubles, which doubled in nominal terms and grew by 30% in real terms over the past six years. Russian companies outperformed their foreign counterparts in terms of real growth by 4 times. Their revenue reached 1.64 trillion rubles, which was 61% higher than in 2019, adjusted for inflation. Foreign companies added only 15% - to 1.85 trillion rubles. "Vedomosti" evaluated who made the most significant contribution to import substitution and compiled a ranking of the largest companies in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors based on revenue growth.

Для поддержки отечественных фармкомпаний государство субсидирует НИОКР, предоставляет налоговые льготы за локализацию производства, а также закрепляет приоритет в госзакупках за отечественными производителямиСовокупная выручка крупнейших производителей лекарств, а также медицинских материалов, изделий и оборудования на российском рынке превысила в 2025 г. 3,5 трлн руб.

Среди них около 315 российских и иностранных компаний с выручкой от 1 млрд руб. В 2019 г. их совокупная выручка была 1,66 трлн руб. , т. е. за последние шесть лет она удвоилась в номинальном выражении, а с учетом инфляции выросла на треть. Российские компании опередили иностранные по реальным темпам роста в 4 раза.

Их выручка составила 1,64 трлн руб. , что было на 61% больше с учетом инфляции, чем в 2019 г. Иностранные компании прибавили всего 15% – до 1,85 трлн руб.

«Ведомости» оценили, кто внес самый существенный вклад в импортозамещение, и составили рейтинг крупнейших компаний на рынке фармацевтики и медоборудования по приросту выручки





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Pharmaceutical Companies Government Support NIOKR Tax Incentives Government Procurement Revenue Growth Import Substitution Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Medical Equipment Suppliers

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