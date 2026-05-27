Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, expressed a positive view of the understanding among European countries that they will eventually have to negotiate with Moscow. However, he also noted that the process of negotiations with the EU has not yet started. Meanwhile, the dynamics of events in Russia are high, and the Kremlin is observing a pause in the Ukrainian settlement process. When discussing the future architecture of Europe, Peskov stated that it will have to be discussed, and it is impossible to do this without the participation of Europeans. Russia is open to dialogue and President Vladimir Putin is ready for negotiations, but Europeans are 'only now beginning to mature.' Discussions on negotiations are currently a 'quasi-solitude,' and real actions are aimed at encouraging the Kiev regime to fight and not negotiate with anyone.

В Кремле позитивно оценивают понимание европейскими странами того, что рано или поздно им придётся вести переговоры с Москвой. Об этом заявил пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков в комментарии «Что позитивно, они говорят о том, что нужен кто-то, кто будет вести переговоры.

Они сами понимают, что со временем надо будет вести переговоры, но до каких-то конкретных шагов это не доходило», —При этом спикер подчеркнул, что сам процесс переговоров с Евросоюзом пока не стартовал. Вместе с тем динамика развития событий высокая. В Кремле тем временем наблюдают за паузой, возникшей в процессе украинского урегулирования. Говоря о будущей архитектуре Европы, Песков заявил, что её придётся обсуждать, и делать это без участия европейцев невозможно.

Россия открыта к диалогу, и президент Владимир Путин готов к переговорам, однако европейцы «только сейчас начинают созревать». Пока же, по словам представителя Кремля, обсуждения переговоров — это «квазисхоластика», а реальные действия направлены на то, чтобы побуждать киевский режим воевать и ни с кем не договариваться. Издание Politico сообщает, что в обновлённый перечень кандидатов вошли три человека. Это председатель Европейского совета Антониу Кошта, бывший президент Финляндии Саули Ниинистё и Жан-Клод Юнкер (экс-глава Еврокомиссии)





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Russia European Countries Negotiations Ukrainian Settlement Architecture Of Europe Antoniou Kostas Sauli Niinistö Jean-Claude Juncker

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