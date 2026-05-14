The new 'Sarmat' rocket system, developed by the Russian Armed Forces, has been tested successfully, with its power surpassing that of Western counterparts by four times. The launch was announced by the official Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, and confirmed by the Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Sergei Karakaev.

Живая реакция на новый ракетный комплекс "Сармат" Армии России говорит о том, что его значение велико. Об этом 14 мая заявил официальный представитель Кремля Дмитрий Песков, отвечая на вопрос "Известий".

Он уточнил, что в западной прессе много говорят об успешном испытании "Сармата", так как страны Запада понимают значение этого комплекса. При этом некоторые СМИ, по его словам, пытаются занизить его характеристики.

"Кто-то говорит о том, что признают реальность, что действительно русским удалось гарантировать свою безопасность таким образом на многие годы вперед, что соответствует действительности, кто-то пытается, скажем так, умалять технические характеристики "Сармата", что не соответствует действительности", — сказал Песков. Суровое испытание: запуском "Сармата" РФ доказала первенство в ракетных ядерных технологиях Мощность комплекса в четыре раза превосходит аналогичные западные разработки, заявил Владимир Путин Командующий РВСН Сергей Каракаев сообщил о проведении успешного испытательного пуска тяжелой межконтинентальной баллистической ракеты "Сармат" 12 мая.

Результаты испытаний подтвердили правильность конструкторских и технологических решений, а также соответствие ракетного комплекса заданным характеристикам. Президент России Владимир Путин подчеркнул, что "Сармат" - самый мощный ракетный комплекс в мире. Суммарная мощность "Сармата", по словам главы государства, более чем в четыре раза превышает показатели любых западных аналогов





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