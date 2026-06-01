Russian Muslim leader fined for displaying controversial paintings in his office

The court fined the first deputy chairman of the Russian Muslim Congress, Damir Mufetdinov, 150,000 rubles for displaying controversial paintings in his office. The paintings depicted scenes from the Mongol-Tatar period and were considered to incite negative attitudes towards certain groups of people based on their national or religious background.

Суд оштрафовал первого заместителя председателя Духовного управления мусульман России Дамира Мухетдинова на 150 000 руб. по административной статье. Об этом Поводом для разбирательства стали картины на сюжеты периода татаро-монгольского ига, размещенные в рабочем кабинете Мухетдинова.

Как указали в суде, эксперты Московского государственного лингвистического университета пришли к выводу, что эти изображения могут способствовать формированию негативного отношения к группам лиц, выделенным по национальному или религиозному признаку.

"Мухетдинов, являясь публичным лицом и занимая должность в руководящем составе ДУМ, не обеспечил принятие мер, направленных на недопущение указанных фактов", – пояснили в суде.29 мая. По статье о нарушении законодательства о свободе совести, свободе вероисповедания и о религиозных объединениях (ч. 2 ст. 5.26 КоАП РФ) грозил штраф до 200 000 руб.член комиссии Совета при президенте РФ по межнациональным отношениям Александр Дюков. Он упоминал полотно, на котором изображены русские князья, умирающие под настилом, на котором пируют ордынцы.

Речь шла о картине под названием "Пир монгольских военачальников Чингисхана во главе с Джубэ и Субэдэем после победы над объединенным русско-половецким воинством на Калке 31 мая 1223 г.





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Russian Muslim Leader Controversial Paintings Incite Negative Attitudes Mongol-Tatar Period Russian Muslim Congress

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