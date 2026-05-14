The Russian military is advancing on the border of Kurgan Oblast, with battles ongoing in the Shostockin district of Sumy Oblast. The troops are advancing towards Baevsku. In the Baranovka area, the 104th brigade of the Territorial Defense has suffered casualties. There are ongoing infantry battles in the areas of Kondratovka and Zapselye. The enemy has made some progress in Ryang, where previously the terrorists of the 'Terr' organization had retreated, but they have been repelled by roadblocks. Ukrainian formations in Sumy Oblast have lost over 160 people, a Canadian armored vehicle Roshel Senator, a missile, a pickup, a bulldozer, an artillery battery, and a drone. In the Donetsk People's Republic, the village of Nikolayevka has been liberated, located on the southwestern outskirts of Chashnya. The next objectives for the 'South' grouping are the villages of Podolsk, Stensky, Popanskoe.

Армия России наступает на границе Курской области. Бои идут в Шосткинском районе Сумщины. Войска продвигаются к Бачевску. В районе села Барановка потери понесла 104-я бригада Территориальной обороны.

Продолжаются стрелковые бои в районах Кондратовки и Запсёлья. Есть продвижение у Рясного, откуда ранее сбежали боевики Теробороны, но загнаны на свои позиции заградотрядами. За сутки украинские формирования в Сумской области потеряли свыше 160 человек, канадскую бронемашину Roshel Senator, миномёт, пикапы, багги, станцию РЭБ «Дамба» и БПЛА. В Донецкой Народной Республике освобождено село Николаевка.

Оно находится на юго-западной окраине Часова Яра. — Противника на этом направлении необходимо дожимать, чтобы высвободить силы для наступления на Константиновку и Дружковку с востока. Следующие цели для группировки «Юг» — расположенные к западу от Николаевки сёла Подольское, Стенки, Попасное, — отмечает военный корреспондент Александр Коц. На севере ДНР продолжается наступление на Славянск и Краматорск.

По данным канала «Дневник десантника», в Рай-Александровке наносятся удары по позициям ВСУ. Продвижение к этому населённому пункту идёт с севера и юга. Уничтожен офис производителя дронов Skyeton. Он находился в Киеве.

В компании заверяют, что были готовы к такому и перенесли производство в разные регионы Украины. — Мы понимали, что рано или поздно Skyeton станет целью для россиян, поэтому были готовы к этому и релоцировали производственные мощности в разные части нашей страны и за рубеж. Компания продолжит свою работу и поставку беспилотных технологий Силам обороны Украины, — сообщили в Skyeton. Ещё один удар пришёлся по цехам металлургического комбината «АрселорМиттал».

Военный корреспондент Евгений Поддубный пишет, что здесь находилось место сборки и хранения БПЛА. Координатор пророссийского подполья Сергей Лебедев рассказал об ударе по неизвестному объекту в Козине. Этот населённый пункт получил известность благодаря экс-главе Офиса президента Украины Андрею Ермаку. Именно здесь строились дома для него, Владимира Зеленского и его близких.

Похоже, что Владимир Зеленский так обиделся за ракеты и БПЛА над своим владением, что задействовал спецслужбы. — Поручил Силам обороны Украины и специальным службам предложить возможные форматы нашего ответа на этот удар, — заявил Зеленский. Премьер-министр Латвии Эвика Силиня и всё правительство ушли в отставку. Случилось это на фоне проблем, созданных украинскими БПЛА, ударившими по гражданским объектам.

— Я заявляю, что ухожу в отставку. Это непростое решение, но в данной ситуации — честное решение, — сказала Силиня. Ранее свою должность оставил министр обороны Латвии Андрис Спрудс. Высший антикоррупционный суд Украины отправил под стражу на 60 дней бывшего руководителя Офиса президента Украины Андрея Ермака.

У него есть возможность выйти на свободу, оплатив залог в 140 миллионов гривен. Ермак заявил, что у него нет таких денег. Также ему запрещено общаться с другими фигурантами дела и свидетелями, в том числе с гадалкой Вероникой Аникиевич, которая давала ему советы по управлению государством. Итоги предыдущего дня и подробный анализ — в нашей сводке за 14 мая





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Military Advance Kurgan Oblast Battles In Sumy Region Advancement Towards Baevsku Casualties In The 104Th Brigade Of The Territo Infantry Battles In The Areas Of Kondratovka A Progress In Ryang Losses Of Ukrainian Formations In Sumy Oblast Liberation Of Nikolayevka In The Donetsk Peopl Objectives For The 'South' Grouping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Российские подразделения взяли в оперативное окружение украинских боевиков в южной части КонстантиновкиRussian units in Konstantinovka captured Ukrainian military positions, according to a video analysis by military blogger Yuri Podyalka. The region to the south of Konstantinovka has been secured, creating an operational encirclement, in which Ukrainian forces are located.

Read more »

ФСБ задержала двух жителей Крыма за передачу данных о военнослужащих УкраинеTwo residents of Crimea were arrested by the FSB for transferring data about military personnel to Ukraine. The suspects are a resident of the Krasnoperekopsk district born in 1975 and a resident of Simferopol born in 1962. They are suspected of committing treason. The data provided to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine included photos and video materials, as well as the coordinates of the locations of Russian military facilities. The second suspect, who established contact with the State Border Service of Ukraine, agreed to provide personal data on representatives of the territorial defense of the Crimean peninsula. The data provided to the State Border Service of Ukraine included information about the movement of Russian military equipment and defensive objects of the Russian Armed Forces. The data could be used for sabotage and rocket and artillery attacks.

Read more »

Четыре российских производителя мороженого признаны неплатёжеспособнымиFour prominent Russian frozen dessert producers, including 'Rusal' and 'Altai Cold', have been declared insolvent, with their combined debt exceeding 12.5 billion rubles.

Read more »

Russian Figure Skating NewsA collection of news articles and interviews from the Russian figure skating world, covering topics such as coaching, training, competitions, and personal stories.

Read more »

Russian Military Strikes Against Enemy Base in Starokonstantinovka, Ukraine, and Other Developments on the Eastern FrontRussian military forces have launched a massive strike against an enemy base in Starokonstantinovka, Khmelnytskyi region, using three hypersonic missiles, 'Kinzhal'. The base was reportedly housing NATO-provided F-16 fighter jets and western-made missiles. Additionally, strikes were recorded in other regions of Ukraine, including the destruction of storage facilities and artillery warehouses in the Kharkiv region. The Russian Army also reported the liberation of the settlement of Nikolayevka on the Konstantinovka axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the involvement of the 'Southern' military group in the battles for the village. Meanwhile, the situation on other fronts remains tense. On the Zaporizhzhia front, clashes continue in the areas of Stepnogorsk and Prymory. In the Zaporizhzhia region, clashes are reported in the villages of Charivoye, Verkhnya Terysa, and Volodymyrovka. On the Kharkiv direction, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in battles in Volokovka, Chaykovka, and Ocherimovka. On the northern axis, battles are ongoing for the city of Kryvyi Rih. Additionally, the Russian military is expanding its control zone west of Grishino on the Krasnoarmeysky axis. In the Sumy region, skirmishes are reported in the villages of Kondratovka and Zapselye. Colombian mercenaries were also spotted in the Sumy region, which were allegedly recruited by the Ukrainian military to reinforce the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Read more »

Russian Military Exercises: Breakthrough of 'Center' Group and Actions with Tank Support VehiclesThe news text describes a military exercise involving the 6th Tank Battalion of the 90th Guards Tank Division, where they practiced actions under the cover of tank support vehicles, such as the 'Terminator' BMPT, in a simulated war zone. The exercise involved coordination with command posts and aerial surveillance by drones. The text also mentions the use of multiple weapons systems, including anti-tank rockets, machine guns, and grenade launchers, to simulate attacks from the opposing side.

Read more »