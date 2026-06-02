The article discusses the potential transfer of a Russian player, Alexei Batkov, to PSG. Batkov is a young, 20-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Lokomotiv Moscow. He has shown impressive form in the Russian league, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 matches this season.

Журналисты L'Équipe обсудили возможный переход россиянина — Другая новость о «ПСЖ»: возможный приезд россиянина Алексея Батракова. Алексей Батраков — молодой 20-летний атакующий полузащитник, выступающий за московский «Локомотив».

В этом сезоне в России он забил 17 мячей и отдал 12 результативных передач в 36 матчах. Он уже полтора года вызывается в сборную, регулярно выходит в стартовом составе. На самом деле, Луиш Кампуш и его скауты следят за ним уже несколько месяцев. Послушайте, если быть до конца честным, я думаю, что никто не смотрит российский чемпионат.

Так что, положа руку на сердце… Но если говорить о трансферах «ПСЖ», то тут можно доверять руководству. Но что еще удивительно, так это то, что обычно европейские клубы больше не смотрят в сторону российских игроков. Да, «ПСЖ» уже подписал Сафонова, а теперь они, судя по всему, не прочь подписать еще одного игрока. Действующее трудовое соглашение 20-летнего игрока с «Локомотивом» рассчитано до лета 2029 года.

Согласно информации, представленной на портале Transfermarkt, рыночная стоимость футболиста составляет € 28 млн





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexei Batkov Lokomotiv Moscow Russian League PSG Transfer Rumors European Clubs Russian Players

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Football News - Opinions and AnalysisA collection of news articles, opinions, and analysis on various football topics, including player performances, team strategies, and international competitions.

Read more »

Russian Drone Found in Rummy Home, NATO Promises to Protect Allies, EU Prepares SanctionsA Russian-made drone was found in a residential home in Galac, Romania, on May 29, during a Russian military attack on Ukraine. The drone caused injuries to two people. The Romanian government immediately declared it to be a Russian drone. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed doubts about the drone's Russian origin, citing previous incidents of Ukrainian drones entering Finland, Poland, and Baltic countries. NATO and the EU are preparing sanctions against Russia.

Read more »

Russian News HeadlinesThis is a collection of Russian news headlines and summaries, categorized and summarized in JSON format.

Read more »

Russian News HeadlinesA collection of Russian news headlines, summaries, and categories.

Read more »

Russian Footballer, 27, Becomes First Russian to Win Champions League TwiceA 27-year-old Russian goalkeeper, who played the entire match, has become the first Russian to win the Champions League twice. His price has increased by 8 million euros, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the French Ligue 1, comparable to a 21-year-old French goalkeeper. Additionally, his rise in market value makes him the most expensive Russian footballer, surpassing the achievements of Alexander Golovin (30 million euros in 2018, Monaco) and Mario Fernandes (30 million euros in 2019, CSKA). The most expensive player in the Ligue 1 is a Georgian midfielder from PSG, who has added 50 million to his value and reached a total of 140 million. He shares the first place in the ranking of the most expensive players in the league with his teammates, Portuguese players Vitinha and Joao Neves. The goalkeeper of the Mexican national team, Ochoa, will participate in the sixth World Cup. The Mexican national team has announced the composition of the home World Cup. Two players from the Russian Premier League and a 40-year-old goalkeeper were included in the squad.

Read more »

Джеффри Эпштейн хранил сперму в криобанке на случай своей смертиНовые документы reveal that financier Jeffrey Epstein made private arrangements for cryopreservation of his sperm, with contracts specifying posthumous transfer to his estate, raising bioethical concerns.

Read more »