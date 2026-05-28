Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the country's competitive advantages in artificial intelligence and its international cooperation in the field. He emphasized the need for progress and readiness for upcoming changes, while also highlighting the creation of national and sectoral programs for AI implementation and the establishment of international forums for AI optimization.

Энергетика.

"У России есть в этом смысле безусловные, тоже конкурентные преимущества. Имею ввиду развитыеи крупных блоков", - пояснил он.

"Российская Федерация одна, может быть из немногих стран, которая в состоянии создавать и создает свои суверенные платформы развития искусственного интеллекта", - заявил президент. Заменяет сотрудников младшего звена по ряду направлений , связанных с автоматизацией процессов, подготовкой и анализом документации, разработкой программного кода. В обозримой перспективе он Такие процессы необратимы и неизбежны.

Прогресс не стоит при этом на месте, к грядущим переменам нужно быть готовым, а еще лучше Международное сотрудничество и предложения России приняты и реализуются национальные и отраслевые программы по внедрению ИИ по инициативе России создан международный альянс и учреждена международная конференция по вычислительной оптимизации. Эти структуры объединили деловые, научные и академические круги из многих заинтересованных стран. провести в будущем году встречу на высоком уровне по искусственному интеллекту , чтобы обсудить взаимодействие по развитию суверенных моделей искусственного интеллекта, формированию взаимосвязанной инфраструктуры, вычислительных мощностей и объектов энергетики, адаптации технологий под локальные нужды", - сказал Путин





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Russian President Artificial Intelligence International Cooperation Competitive Advantages National And Sectoral Programs International Forums

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