The incident occurred in the city of Galați, 10 km from the Ukrainian border. Bucharest has blamed Russia for the incident, but no evidence has been presented to support this claim. The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders have expressed solidarity with Romania and pledged to increase pressure on Russia.

В Румынии дрон врезался в жилой дом, из-за чего пострадало несколько человек, а в самом здании начался пожар. Инцидент произошел в городе Галаце, в 10 км от границы с Украиной.

Бухарест уже обвинил в произошедшем Россию, однако никаких доказательств в пользу этой версии не представил. Позицию румынских властей также поддержала глава Еврокомиссии Урсула фон дер Ляйен: она пообещала, что ЕС усилит давление на Россию, которая якобы «пересекла очередную красную линию». К ней присоединились генсек НАТО Марк Рютте и президент Финляндии Александр Стубб. Дабы добавить драматизма, последний также заявил, что альянс созывает экстренное заседание из-за инцидента по Румынии.

Цирковое шоу В реакции западного сообщества прослеживается много двойных стандартов, или по-простому лицемерия, а также неоправданной истерии, отметил в беседе с aif.ru политолог Марат Баширов.

«Знаете, что интересно: вот, когда в Польше несколько лет назад упала целая зенитная ракета ВСУ, никакого возмущения в Европе по этому поводу не возникло, — напоминает эксперт. — Там также проигнорировали инциденты в Прибалтике, где свободные полеты украинских беспилотников вылились, например, в уничтожение нескольких резервуаров с нефтепродуктами одной из местных компаний. Никто не одернул Киев, когда из-за активности его дронов в Финляндии были вынуждены закрывать воздушное пространство над Хельсинки и отменить десятки рейсов.

Но вот стоило одному предположительно российскому дрону —хотя официально его происхождение еще не установлено — случайно залететь на территорию Румынию, как гневные и изобличающие заявления в адрес Москвы посыпались словно из рога изобилия





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