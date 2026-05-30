Former Russian Senator Raouuf Arashukov, currently serving a life sentence, was accused of offering a significant bribe to prison officials in exchange for special treatment. The news was reported by TASS based on court documents.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Бывший сенатор Рауф Арашуков, отбывающий пожизненный срок, предлагал крупную взятку сотрудникам колонии «Чёрный дельфин» (Оренбургская область) в обмен на особые условия содержания.

Об этом говорится в материалах суда, которые имеются в распоряжении ТАСС. Отмечается, что во время нескольких встреч с начальником оперативного отдела исправительного учреждения Арашуков предлагал денежное вознаграждение за получение различных послаблений. Первая озвученная сумма составила пять миллионов долларов. Позже речь уже шла о пяти миллионах рублей, которые, как следует из материалов дела, предназначались руководителю регионального управления ФСИН.

Отдельно бывший сенатор обещал один миллион рублей сотруднику колонии, с которым общался напрямую. Взамен Арашуков рассчитывал получить расширенные возможности во время отбывания наказания. В частности, речь шла о неограниченном количестве телефонных разговоров, дополнительных свиданиях и посылках. Кроме того, среди желаемых привилегий фигурировали право выбора сокамерника и возможность самостоятельно определять место работы внутри колонии.

В материалы суда указано, что встречи проходили в рамках оперативно-разыскных мероприятий. Всего, согласно документам, собеседники контактировали около пяти раз.защита Рауфа Арашукова сообщала о трудностях с трудоустройством осуждённого в колонии «Чёрный дельфин», где он отбывает пожизненное наказание. Бывший сенатор неоднократно обращался к администрации учреждения с просьбой предоставить ему работу.

Однако каждый раз, по словам защитника, ему отвечали, что необходимости в привлечении заключённого к производственной деятельности нет. 30 января 2019 года сенатора Рауфа Арашукова задержали прямо на закрытом заседании Совета Федерации и в тот же день арестовали. Вместе с ним под стражу взяли его отца Рауля Арашукова, бывшего советника гендиректора «Газпром межрегионгаза». 27 декабря 2022 года Мосгорсуд, основываясь на вердикте присяжных, приговорил обоих к пожизненному сроку.

Их признали виновными в создании ОПГ, организации убийств Аслана Жукова и Фраля Шебзухова, а также в хищении газа у «Газпрома» на 4,4 млрд рублей. Преступления были совершены с целью скрыть факты кражи топлива. Уже в колонии Рауф Арашуков получил новое обвинение по ч. 5 ст. 291 УК РФ (дача взятки в особо крупном размере).

По версии следствия, через адвоката он передал сотруднику УФСИН по Оренбургской области 3 млн рублей за привилегированные условия. 13 января 2026 года суд в Оренбурге приговорил экс-сенатора к 10 годам и штрафу 120 млн рублей, а по совокупности с предыдущим приговором назначил пожизненное заключение и штраф. 18 марта 2026 года апелляция оставила это решение без изменений





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senator Bribe Prison Conditions Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News Ex-Senator Life Sentence Accused Bribe Offering Special Treatment Court Documents TASS Russian News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Text on Upcoming Russian ElectionsThe text provides information on the upcoming Russian elections, including the date of the unified day of voting (EVDG) and the expected scale of the election campaign. It also mentions the direct elections for governors in eight regions and the possibility of their expansion. The summary of the news text is provided in the following points:

Read more »

Russian NewsThe news text contains several series of a fictional police drama, focusing on the investigation of various crimes and the actions of the main character, Oleg Grovom. The text also mentions real-life events and characters related to the Russian mafia and corruption.

Read more »

Austrian Court Sentences 21-Year-Old to 15 Years in Prison for Terrorist Plot and ConspiracyA 21-year-old Austrian man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for planning a terrorist attack and conspiracy to commit murder. He was also found guilty of creating a terrorist cell and a plot to kill people.

Read more »

Russian News TextThe news text in Russian about the unprecedented situation in the retail industry and the decline in the number of stores in Russia for the first time since 2025.

Read more »

Protests in Newark over Detention Conditions for MigrantsProtests in Newark, New Jersey, have been ongoing for several days, involving over 300 migrants who are being held under detention. The protesters are demanding improved conditions for their detention. Activists, human rights organizations, and local residents have gathered outside the facility to support the detainees and criticize the work of the U.S. immigration services. The initial protests were peaceful, but later escalated with some participants attempting to block traffic and limit the functioning of the institution. This led to clashes with law enforcement. Tear gas, batons, and horse patrols were used to disperse the protesters. Meanwhile, a hunger strike is ongoing in the facility itself, with the detainees reporting severe conditions, including overcrowding, food shortages, and limited access to medical care. Some detainees are demanding direct intervention from federal authorities and an independent investigation of the conditions. Democratic Party representatives have visited the facility and reported violations of detention conditions. In response, federal authorities accused them of politicizing the situation and interfering with the work of immigration authorities. The situation has escalated, with discussions about possible measures from the administration, including restrictions on cities with so-called 'safe haven' rules, limiting cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration services. The processing of international flights at Newark Liberty Airport is also being considered.

Read more »

Российские артиллеристы уничтожили замаскированный опорный пункт ВСУ на Краснолиманском направленииThe Russian calculation of the self-propelled gun 'Giant-S' of the 'West' grouping destroyed a camouflaged supply point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Krasnolimansky direction. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. The Russian military noted that one of the calculations of the self-propelled guns of the 72nd artillery brigade of the 25th combined arms army of the 'West' group in the zone of the special military operation on the Krasnolimansky direction by a sudden fire destroyed a camouflaged supply point of the enemy with a point of control of the UAV of the AFU.

Read more »