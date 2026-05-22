Russian military operations in Ukraine continue with the announcement that Russian ground forces have eliminated a command post for unmanned aerial vehicles and a drone manufacturing facility of the Ukrainian military on the Donbass front. The information was released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Российские военные ликвидировали пункт управления беспилотной авиацией и полевую лабораторию БПЛА Вооружённых сил Украины на добропольском направлении. В ведомстве уточнили, что удар нанесли военнослужащие 177-го гвардейского полка морской пехоты российской группировки войск «Центр».

Пункт управления беспилотной авиацией врага уничтожили операторы-разведчики в ходе проведения доразведки. Также ликвидирована полевая лаборатория БПЛА противника. Кроме того, корректировку авиаудара с применением авиабомб ФАБ-250 с универсальным модулем планирования и коррекции по пункту управления беспилотными летательными аппаратами украинских войск осуществлял расчёт разведывательного БПЛА подразделения войск беспилотных систем. Ранее сообщалось, что в Харьковской области было выявлено и ликвидировано четыре расчёта БПЛА противника, которые наносили удары по мирному населению в Белгороде области.

Также стало известно, что российские военнослужащие ликвидировали укреплённые позиции Вооружённых сил Украины в Запорожской области





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