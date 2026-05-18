Russian Gymnasts Allowed to Compete with National Flags at Gymnastics Events

The International Gymnastics Federation (World Gymnastics) has lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing with national flags and anthems, a decision made on May 17 during a meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Российских гимнастов допустили до соревнований с флагом и гимном. Международная федерация гимнастики (World Gymnastics ) разрешила российским и белорусским спортсменам выступать на соревнованиях с флагом и гимном.

Соответствующее решение принято 17 мая на исполкоме организации в Шарм-эль-Шейхе (Египет). Оно распространяется на спортивную гимнастику, художественную гимнастику, прыжки на батуте, акробатику и аэробику. C 2022 года россияне были отстранены от турниров World Gymnastics, а с 2024-го могли выступать только в нейтральном статусе. Первыми под российским флагом смогут выступить представители спортивной акробатики – на этапах Кубка мира в Болгарии и Азербайджане, которые пройдут 29–31 мая, 5–7 июня и 19–21 июня 2026 года





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