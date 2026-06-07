A Telegram channel linked to a Russian-backed group of forces in Ukraine has published footage of a Swedish Strv 103 tank being destroyed in the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) in the Kharkiv region. The tank was reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian forces using attack drones. The channel claims that this is the second time Russian-backed forces have destroyed a Strv 103 tank in the ATO, with the first one being destroyed by Russian forces in the Sumy region last autumn. Sweden, which withdrew Strv 103 tanks from its military in the 1990s, has not publicly acknowledged the transfer of these tanks to the Ukrainian military.

Кадры уничтожения выявленного в Харьковской области редкого шведского танка Strv 103 опубликовал связанный с российской группировкой войск «Север» Telegram-канал «Северный Ветер». По информации источников канала, позиция танка ВСУ была обнаружена российскими разведчиками рядом с селом Петровка под Харьковом.

Сообщается, что обнаруженную машину противника атаковали ударные беспилотники.

"По цели незамедлительно отработали наши операторы FPV-дронов, которые поразили бронемашину противника. Кадры объективного контроля показали, что поражение наносилось по достаточно редкому шведскому танку Strv 103, Stridsvagn 103 или S-tank". Бойцы «Севера» уничтожили уже второй танк Strv 103 в зоне СВО. Первый был выявлен и поражен российскими военными осенью прошлого года в Сумской области.

В сообщении отмечается, что Швеция, снявшая Strv 103 с вооружения своей армии еще в 90-х годах, публично не заявляла о передаче этих машин ВСУ. Ранее были опубликованы кадры уничтожения в Харьковской области редкого бронетранспортера ВСУ. Оцените материал ПолитикаХарьковская областьспецоперация на Украинетанк ВС





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian-Backed Forces In Ukraine ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) Strv 103 Tank Sweden Ukrainian Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian Art Newspaper and BBC Reveal Details of Fake Sculptures by Ernst Neizvestny GroupThe Art Newspaper Russia and BBC have revealed details of a group of counterfeit sculptures by the renowned Soviet-American sculptor Ernst Neizvestny. The only person named as an accused was the officer of the fleet Maxim Kocherev. Some of the fakes were reportedly on display at the Tretyakov Gallery, where a search was conducted by the S.K. The widow of Ernst Neizvestny, Anna Grame, who lives in New York, recognized the fakes when she looked at the photos of the exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery. She contacted Konstantin Ernst, the director of the First Channel and a long-time admirer of Neizvestny. According to the gallery director, Ernst initiated the exhibition. The widow of Ernst Neizvestny, Anna Grame, who lives in New York, recognized the fakes when she looked at the photos of the exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery. She contacted Konstantin Ernst, the director of the First Channel and a long-time admirer of Neizvestny. According to the gallery director, Ernst initiated the exhibition.

Read more »

FIL to Discuss Russian Athletes' Participation in International EventsThe International Luge Federation (FIL) will consider the issue of allowing Russian athletes to participate in international competitions at its 74th congress. The congress will discuss and decide on current sports policy issues, including the resolution on the participation of Russian athletes in FIL competitions. In June, the FIL congress extended the suspension of Russian athletes from participating in FIL competitions. Later, the Russian Luge Federation (RLF) filed an appeal with the CAS. Subsequently, the CAS ruled that Russian luge athletes can participate in international competitions in a neutral status.

Read more »

Гости Петербургского международного экономического форума прокатились на русской тройкеНа площадке у Дома Русской Тройки.Foreign guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took a ride in a traditional Russian troika. The event was part of the sports program. Additionally, sessions covered a wide range of topics beyond economics, including science, sports, medicine, and social issues. The Russian Ministry of Sport has included troika in the "National Sports" section of the All-Russian Register, with the first official championship planned for 2027.

Read more »

Russian Tennis Star Mirra Andreeva Becomes First Russian Woman to Win Roland Garros and Big ShockerRussian tennis star Mirra Andreeva, 19, made history by becoming the first Russian woman to win the prestigious Roland Garros and the Big Shocker tournament. She defeated Polish player Maja Hvaliskova in the final with scores of 6:3 and 6:2.

Read more »

Russian Language Changes: New Words and AbbreviationsThe Russian language is constantly evolving, and significant historical events often accelerate this process. Some words and abbreviations have passed from the category of new terms to the everyday lexicon of millions of people in just a few years. According to Dr. Valeria Ivanova, a candidate in philology and professor of the Department of Russian Language and Methodology of Teaching at RUDN, the most noticeable linguistic changes in recent years have been related to the special military operation. She mentioned that in 2022, new words appeared that had passed from the category of neologisms to everyday use. The most popular abbreviations in the news of the day are likely to be SOV and UAV. Dr. Ivanova also pointed out that many words and fixed expressions existed in the Russian language before 2022, but they became significantly more frequent in the public space after that year. Among them are 'fake', 'scam', 'bot', 'special operation', and 'PVO' (air defense). Some words have changed their shades of meaning or acquired new associations. For example, the word 'fake' used to be more commonly associated with counterfeit goods from well-known brands, but now it is usually understood as false or distorted information. The word 'scam' is now more often used in the combination 'phone scam', and 'bot' has become a separate linguistic unit, although it was previously more commonly associated with the beginning of more complex words. Dr. Ivanova also drew attention to changes in online communication. She said that modern algorithms and moderation systems can automatically block comments with direct threats and insults, which has led to a decrease in open aggression in public discussions. However, recognizing more complex forms of negative communication, such as sarcasm, hidden aggression, ambiguity, evaluative judgments, and metaphors, is still difficult for automatic systems. For this, the involvement of specialists is often required.

Read more »

ВС РФ уничтожили второй за всё СВО редкий шведский танк Strv 103 под ХарьковомРоссийские разведчики обнаружили позицию бронетехники ВСУ в районе села Петровка Харьковской области, после чего по цели оперативно отработали расчёты FPV-дронов. Добычей стал редкий шведский танк Strv 103, сообщили в группировке войск «Север», солдатам которой удалось уничтожить боевую машину.

Read more »