The news text describes a military exercise involving the 6th Tank Battalion of the 90th Guards Tank Division, where they practiced actions under the cover of tank support vehicles, such as the 'Terminator' BMPT, in a simulated war zone. The exercise involved coordination with command posts and aerial surveillance by drones. The text also mentions the use of multiple weapons systems, including anti-tank rockets, machine guns, and grenade launchers, to simulate attacks from the opposing side.

Прорыв группировки войск «Центр» отработали действия под прикрытием боевых машин поддержки танков (БМПТ) «Терминатор» в тыловом районе зоны СВО. Машины 6-го танкового полка 90-й гвардейской танковой дивизии проходят слаживание на полигоне.

Маневры экипажей координируют с пунктов управления, а беспилотники обеспечивают непрерывное наблюдение с воздуха. Выдвигается на позицию под прикрытием аэрозольной завесы и огнем из спаренных 30-миллиметровых автоматических пушек, подавляет огневые точки условного противника, обеспечивая прикрытие танковых экипажей. После этого в условный бой вступили Т-80БВМ и Т-90М, которые выполнили учебные стрельбы из основного орудия и пулеметов. Танкисты поразили цели на различных дистанциях в движении.

Учения проходили под непрерывными взрывами инженерных боеприпасов, которые имитируют разрывы артиллерийских снарядов противника. Увеличенный экипаж БМПТ обеспечивает одновременное ведение огня в нескольких направлениях. В арсенал машины входят пушки, противотанковые ракеты, пулемет и гранатометы





lentaruofficial / 🏆 5. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Military Exercises Russian Military Tank Support Vehicles T-80BV And T-90M Tanks Aerial Surveillance Multiple Weapons Systems

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