Russian President Presents Honors to Multi-Child Families

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented honors to multi-child families, including a French woman who has raised ten children. The ceremony took place in the Kremlin's Catherine Hall on the International Day of Children's Rights. The president emphasized the importance of traditional family values in uniting Russian society.

вручил почетные ордена многодетным родителям. Впервые звания «Мать-героиня» была удостоена француженка – Изабэлль Ларошь-Сорлин, воспитывающая десятерых детей. Всего награды получили девять семей.

«Традиционные семейные ценности – важнейшие вещи, которые объединяют российское общество», – подчеркнул на церемонии глава государства. Церемония прошла в Екатерининском зале Кремля в Международный день защиты детей.

«К нему в нашей стране всегда особое, очень теплое отношение», – отметил президент. На фото: награждение настоятеля храма Донской иконы Божьей Матери в Волгодонске Николая Соловьева и его супруги Елены орденом «Родительская слава». Изабэлль Ларошь-Сорлин приехала вместе с семьей из Франции в 2015 г. Четверо детей родились уже в России.

Ее супруг – Фабриса Сорлин – во время церемонии награждения подарил главе государства статую Фатимской Богоматери. Максим Стулов / Ведомости По словам Путина, число многодетных семей в России растет.

«Нет для человека счастья большего, чем быть родителем», – сказал во время награждения президент. Орден «Мать‑героиня» присваивается женщинам, воспитавшим 10 и более детей, а «Родительская слава» – семьям, вырастившим семерых детей





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Russian President Honors Multi-Child Families French Woman International Day Of Children's Rights Catherine Hall Russian Society Family Values Russian President Vladimir Putin Ceremony Tradition Russian Society Russian President Vladimir Putin Ceremony Tradition

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