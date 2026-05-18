Russia: Superannuation for those born before 1991 and their heirs due to Soviet Savings Accounts

Individuals born before 1991, inclusive, are eligible for compensation for their Soviet savings accounts, provided their accounts were active on June 20, 1991 and closed by the end of the same year. This compensation includes the heirs of the account holders. The amount of compensation depends on the balance in the account as of the summer of 1991, with adjustments made for age and the storage period. Applicants need to apply at their bank branch with a valid passport and savings book. If the savings book is lost, the bank can search for details in its archive. The heirs of the account holders require documents proving the right of inheritance and the death of the account holder.

Россияне, родившиеся до 1991 года включительно, могут получить компенсацию по советским вкладам, если счёт действовал на 20 июня 1991 года и не был закрыт до конца того же года.

Выплаты также доступны наследникам вкладчиков. Размер компенсации зависит от суммы, находившейся на вкладе летом 1991 года. При расчёте применяются возрастной коэффициент и коэффициент срока хранения средств. Последний определяется датой закрытия счёта.

Для оформления выплаты нужно обратиться в отделение банка с паспортом и сберкнижкой. На месте потребуется написать заявление. Если сберкнижка утрачена, банк может провести поиск данных через архив. Наследникам вкладчиков понадобятся свидетельство о смерти владельца счёта и документы, подтверждающие право на наследство.

Со слов Свищева, комиссия за оформление компенсации не взимается - это связано с празднованием Дня России. Обычно пенсии перечисляют с 3 по 25 число месяца. Однако в июне график сдвинется из-за длинных выходных. В 2026 году День России выпадает на пятницу, поэтому образуется трёхдневный период отдыха





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Soviet Savings Accounts Compensation Age Adjustment Storage Period Bank Application

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