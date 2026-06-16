The Russian Navy has provided a statement regarding an incident involving the frigate 'Admiral Grigorovich' in the waters of the La Manche strait. The frigate encountered a civilian sailing vessel, 'Bright Future', flying the British flag, which posed a serious threat to the frigate due to its proximity.

В Минобороны России прокомментировали инцидент с участием российского фрегата "Адмирал Григорович" в водах пролива Ла-Манш. Как пояснили в ведомстве, экипаж корабля обнаружил гражданскую парусную яхту " Bright Future ", идущую под флагом Великобритании.

Яхта двигалась под двигателями, причем её курс представлял серьезную опасность для фрегата, так как она шла на сближение.

"В соответствии с международными правилами предупреждения столкновений судов в море экипаж фрегата сделал несколько попыток вызвать на связь гражданское судно на международном радиоканале. Никаких изменений курса следования яхты или ответа на запросы по международному радиоканалу не последовало", — Для привлечения внимания экипажа яхты были запущены сигнальные ракеты и поданы звуковые сигналы. Несмотря на эти предупреждения, яхта продолжала опасно приближаться.

Когда расстояние между судами сократилось до критических 150 метров, командир фрегата принял решение о применении упредительной стрельбы из стрелкового оружия по курсу яхты. Этот решительный шаг заставил яхту немедленно изменить курс и начать удаляться от российского военного корабля. Экипаж фрегата "Адмирал Григорович" подчёркивает, что все предпринятые действия были строго в рамках международных правил судоходства и направлены на предотвращение столкновения





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Russian Navy Admiral Grigorovich La Manche Strait Civilian Sailing Vessel Bright Future International Rules Of The Road Preventive Measures Unpremeditated Shooting

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