Russian News: Shift in Demand for Warehouse Space in Moscow Region

The demand for warehouse space in the Moscow region has shifted towards smaller, more compact facilities, according to a study by CORE.XP. The study found that 68% of the 268,000 sqm of warehouse space sold and leased in the first quarter of 2026 were for spaces under 20,000 sqm. This is the highest percentage for the first three months of the year in the last five years. The study also noted a significant decrease in the share of transactions involving larger spaces, with a 19% decrease in the share of transactions involving spaces between 20,000 and 30,000 sqm and a 13% decrease in the share of transactions involving spaces between 30,000 and 50,000 sqm.

Из 268 000 кв. м проданных и сданных в I квартале 2026 г. складских площадей в объектах класса А в Московском регионе 68% пришлось на помещения размером менее 20 000 кв. м.

Об этом говорится в исследовании консалтинговой компании CORE. XP. По ее данным, это самый высокий показатель для первых трех месяцев года за последние пять лет. К примеру, в январе – марте 2025 г. он составлял 35%, напоминает руководитель отдела складской и индустриальной недвижимости CORE.

XP Антон Алябьев. В то же время, по его словам, доля транзакций с более крупными помещениями за последний год существенно сократилась: у объектов площадью 20 000–30 000 кв. м – с 32 до 19%, у логопарков на 30 000–50 000 кв. м – с 33 до 13%. Сделок с комплексами размером более 50 000 кв. м в первых кварталах нет уже третий год подряд, добавляет эксперт.

Спрос на рынке складской недвижимости Московского региона действительно смещается в сторону более компактных помещений, подтверждают другие консультанты. По данным NF Group, на сделки с объектами до 20 000 кв. м в январе – марте приходилось 83% транзакций. За год этот показатель, как указывают в этой компании, увеличился на 26 п. п.

Одновременно у помещений на 20 000–30 000 кв. м и 30 000–50 000 кв. м доля сократилась на 6 п. п. и 20 п. п. соответственно до 13% и 4%, отмечает ее партнер Константин Фомиченко. В метрах спрос на такие объекты упал на 20% и 85% до 67 505 кв. м и 30 567 кв. м. Зато на самые маленькие – подскочил на 79% до 178 604 кв. м, говорит эксперт





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Warehouse Space Moscow Region Shift In Demand Smaller Spaces Larger Spaces

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