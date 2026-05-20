The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, will have a tea ceremony to discuss the situation in Ukraine, according to Russian Presidential Assistant, Yuri Usachev. The key topics of their discussion will also include Iran, international organizations, and relations with the United States.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииПрезидент России Владимир Путин и председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин в ходе предстоящего чаепития обсудят ситуацию вокруг Украины.

Об этом сообщил помощник российского лидера Юрий Ушаков.

«Международные в основном. Украина, Иран, отношения с США, сотрудничество в международных организациях и так далее» При этом пресс-секретарь российского лидера Дмитрий Песков уточнил, что Си Цзиньпин проводит чаепития и с другими лидерами, но это обязательный атрибут его встреч с Владимиром Путиным. Лидеры обсуждают за чаем самые чувствительные вопросы. Официальные переговоры президента России Владимира Путина и председателя КНР Си Цзиньпина в Пекине завершились, они прошли в Доме народных собраний в рамках официального визита российского лидера в Китай.

Встреча на высшем уровне продлилась почти три часа. После этого главы государств подписали целый чемодан (без преувеличения) документов и сделали заявления для прессы. Ключевым событием визита Путина в Пекин станет чаепитие с китайским коллегой. Ранее в Кремле заявляли, что именно этот формат взаимодействия будет наиболее интересен для России и будет способствовать развитию двусторонних отношений





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