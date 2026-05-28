Russian National Team Player Valuations: A Look at the Past and Future

This article delves into the player valuations of the Russian National Team from 2004 to 2026, taking into account inflation. It highlights the top-25 most valuable players and compares their real-world worth with inflation-adjusted values.

Изучаем стоимость игроков сборной России с 2004 по 2026 год по данным Transfermarkt с поправкой на футбольную инфляцию. В сезоне 2025/26 сборная России обновила исторический рекорд по трансферной стоимости: топ-25 самых ценных игроков суммарно оцениваются в €257 млн — на €4 млн больше, чем в прежний рекордный 2018 год, и на 22% выше, чем в 2009-м.

Но что если сравнить не номинальные числа, а реальные — с поправкой на инфляцию футбольного рынка? Какая сборная и какие игроки были по-настоящему самыми ценными за последние 22 года?построил эконометрическую модель на тысячах платных трансферов за 10 сезонов (2013/14–2022/23). В модель вошли переменные, описывающие характеристики игроков и сделок: возраст футболиста, оставшийся срок контракта, показатели результативности, достижения клубов-работодателей и ряд других факторов. Корреляция расчетных значений с реальными суммами трансферов превысила 80%.

Благодаря этому удалось вычленить «справедливую» стоимость игрока в каждый момент времени и получить среднегодовую инфляцию футбольного рынка как самостоятельный показатель: в среднем за десятилетие она составила 9% в год, а до пандемии (2013/14–2019/20) достигала 13,8% ежегодно. На основе этих данных была сделана экстраполяция на периоды вне охвата CIES — ранние 2000-е и последние годы.

Для этого оценивалось среднее соотношение футбольной инфляции к потребительской инфляции в еврозоне на опорном интервале CIES, а затем тот же коэффициент применялся к данным Евростата за соседние периоды. Полученный индекс футбольных цен использовался как дефлятор для исторических оценок Transfermarkt: стоимость каждого игрока приводилась к ценам 2025 года. Только так можно попробовать сравнивать оценку игроков разных эпох, например, Аршавина с Головиным, а Акинфеева с Сафоновым. Сравниваем не игровые характеристики, а рыночные оценки стоимости футболистов





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Russian National Team Player Valuations Transfermarkt Football Inflation Econometric Model Average Annual Inflation Historical Transfermarkt Valuations

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