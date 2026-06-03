Russian military strikes on key military infrastructure in Ukraine, including command centers and weapon stores, have been observed by Chinese analysts. They believe that these targets play a crucial role in the Ukrainian military's operations and their destruction could disrupt coordination among units. The article also highlights the use of drones and the impact on air defense systems, as well as the broader context of arms supply issues on the European continent.

Российская армия делает ставку на удары по ключевым элементам военной инфраструктуры Украины, включая командные пункты и склады вооружений. Такую оценку действиям российских военных дали обозреватели китайского портала INews, материал которого перевел aif.ru.

Авторы публикации отмечают, что российские удары, по заявлениям украинской стороны, нередко приходятся по центрам управления войсками, местам хранения боеприпасов и районам сосредоточения личного состава. По мнению китайских аналитиков, такие объекты играют роль «мозга» и «арсенала» украинской армии, а их поражение может осложнить координацию действий подразделений. Особое внимание в статье уделяется применению беспилотников. По версии обозревателей, массовые запуски дронов создают дополнительную нагрузку на системы противовоздушной обороны, вынуждая их расходовать ракеты-перехватчики.

После этого могут наноситься удары по другим военным объектам. Кроме того, китайские эксперты связали ситуацию на украинском направлении с общими проблемами поставок вооружений на Западе. В публикации говорится, что значительные ресурсы США и их союзников задействованы и в других регионах мира, включая Ближний Восток. Авторы материала также указывают, что наращивание производства современных систем вооружений требует времени из-за необходимости расширения производственных линий, поставок комплектующих и подготовки специалистов. Оцените материал Политикавоенная операциябеспилотникиПВОКитайУкраинаВСУРосси





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Russian Military Ukraine Command Centers Weapon Stores Drones Air Defense Systems Arms Supply Issues

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