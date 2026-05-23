The Russian investigative authorities have launched a procedure to extradite or deport 13th World Chess Champion Harry Kasparov due to his being accused of symphorizing terrorism and violating the activities of a foreign agent. The relevant materials were made available to TASS news agency.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Следователи объявили 13-го чемпиона мира по шахматам Гарри Каспарова* в международный розыск по обвинению в оправдании терроризма и нарушении деятельности иноагента.

Информация об этом содержится в материалах дела, оказавшихся в распоряжении ТАСС. В документах уточняется, что федеральный и межгосударственный поиск инициирован специальным циркуляром. Ранее Каспарова* внесли в список террористов и признали иноагентом на территории РФ. Ему инкриминируют оправдание терроризма в интернете, а также два эпизода нарушения порядка деятельности иностранного агента.

Ещё в декабре 2025 года Замоскворецкий суд Москвы избрал для обвиняемого меру пресечения. Было принято решение о заключении под стражу на два месяца. Этот срок начнёт отсчитываться с момента передачи фигуранту российским силовикам





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Chess Extradition Legal Proceedings Terrorism International Search For Suspects

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