Russian Drone Found in Rummy Home, NATO Promises to Protect Allies, EU Prepares Sanctions

A Russian-made drone was found in a residential home in Galac, Romania, on May 29, during a Russian military attack on Ukraine. The drone caused injuries to two people. The Romanian government immediately declared it to be a Russian drone. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed doubts about the drone's Russian origin, citing previous incidents of Ukrainian drones entering Finland, Poland, and Baltic countries. NATO and the EU are preparing sanctions against Russia.

Беспилотник, попавший ночью 29 мая в жилой дом в городе Галац на юго-востоке Румынии, был российского производства, в таком выводе пришли румынские специалисты. Президент Румынии Никушор Дан опубликовал фотографии обломков беспилотника.

На одном из них видна надпись «Геран-2». По словам Дана, навигационные системы, блоки управления, двигатель и конструктивные элементы «демонстрируют сходство до идентичности с другими беспилотниками „Герань-2“, ранее обнаруженными на территории Румынии».

"Физико-химический анализ подтвердил наличие тех же типов материалов и топлива, которые неоднократно обнаруживались в устройствах этой серии. На основании всех этих данных расследование однозначно приходит к выводу, что обломки, обнаруженные в Галаце, принадлежат беспилотнику „Герань-2“ российского производства", — заявил президент Румынии. Беспилотник попал в жилой дом в Румынии во время атаки ВС РФ по Украине, ранения получили два человека. Власти Румынии практически сразу заявили, что дрон был российским.

После этого Румыния29 мая президент России Владимир Путин на пресс-конференции в Астане высказал сомнения, что дрон, попавший в жилой дом в Румынии, был российским. Он заявил, что в прошлом дроны Украины залетали в Финляндию, Польшу, страны Балтии. И в случае с Румынией, по его словам, могло быть точно так же.

"Никто не может сказать, какого происхождения тот или другой летательный аппарат до тех пор, пока не проведена экспертиза этого летательного аппарата", — сказал Путин.1556-й день. Российский дрон попал в жилой дом в Румынии. НАТО обещает «защищать каждый дюйм территории союзников». ЕС готовит санкции1556-й день.

Российский дрон попал в жилой дом в Румынии. НАТО обещает «защищать каждый дюйм территории союзников». ЕС готовит санкци





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