Russian lawyer Dmitry Kletochkin has been arrested for suspected attempted fraud of 100 billion rubles or more. According to media reports, the decision was made by the Moscow Moscow Zamoskvorechenskijskij court on 22 May 2022 and the arrest was carried out for 2 months. The investigation is related to a civil case where Kletochkin defended the position of his client.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииЮристу Дмитрию Клеточкину предъявили обвинение в покушении на мошенничество в особо крупном размере.

О ходе расследования против бывшего адвоката основателя инвестфонда Baring Vostok Майкла Калви сообщаетПо данным СМИ, 22 мая Замоскворецкий суд Москвы удовлетворил ходатайство следствия и заключил защитника под стражу на два месяца. Собеседники издания пояснили, что уголовное преследование связано с гражданско-правовым спором. В его рамках Клеточкин отстаивал позицию своего доверителя. В юридической фирме «РКП», где работает фигурант, подтвердили информацию о задержании.

Там уточнили, что оно ведётся в рамках расследования дела против одного из клиентов организации. В компании подчеркнули: речь идёт об обстоятельствах гражданско-правового конфликта. Детали разбирательства там не раскрывают, ссылаясь на интересы защиты. В «РКП» добавили, что взаимодействуют с правоохранителями в установленном законом порядке.

Сейчас защитники адвоката изучают процессуальные документы и предпринимают шаги «для объективного установления всех обстоятельств». Сама компания продолжает работу в штатном режиме и в полном объёме оказывает юридическую помощь клиентам. Майкл Калви, американский предприниматель и основатель инвестиционного фонда Baring Vostok, был задержан в России в феврале 2019 года по обвинению в хищении 2,5 млрд рублей у банка «Восточный». Уголовное дело было возбуждено на основании заявления миноритарного акционера банка Шерзода Юсупова.

Сам Калви не признал вину. В августе 2021 года Мещанский суд Москвы приговорил его к 5,5 года условно. В апреле 2024 года, после истечения испытательного срока, он будет освобожден из колонии на свободу





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