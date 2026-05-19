Russian company 'Bureau 1440' plans to implement satellite communication in high-speed trains

The Russian aerospace company 'Bureau 1440' has approved a plan to implement satellite communication in high-speed trains such as the 'Sapsan' and 'Ladocka'. The tests are expected to begin this year and last until the end of 2027. The special equipment will be installed in 135 trains, including the 'Sapsan' Moscow - Saint Petersburg, 'Ladocka' Moscow - Nizhny Novgorod, Moscow - Ivanovo, Saint Petersburg - Valdai, Saint Petersburg - Pskov and other routes. The trains will be equipped with specialized subscriber terminals that will provide broadband access. The documents were signed by the Deputy Chairman of the RZD Yevgeny Charkin and the General Director of 'IX Holding' and 'Bureau 1440' Alexey Shelovkov at the conference CIPP-2026. The issue of the lack of internet in trains and planes has been repeatedly raised in recent years, especially in 2025 when regions of Russia began to face restrictions on mobile internet due to attacks by drones. The topic of the lack of mobile connectivity and internet in long-distance trains was unexpectedly raised at the meeting of the Committee of the Federation of the Russian Federation on the regulation and organization of parliamentary activities by the member of the committee from Sevastopol, Larisa Melnik. She noted that she did not like being without communication for 36 hours in a row.

и российская аэрокосмическая компания «Бюро 1440» утвердили план внедрения спутниковой связи нового поколения в скоростных поездах «Сапсан» и «Ласточка». Об этом Тестовые испытания начнутся уже в этом году и продлятся до конца 2027 г.

Специальным оборудованием планируется оснастить 135 поездов, в числе которых «Сапсан» Москва – Санкт-Петербург, «Ласточка» Москва – Нижний Новгород, Москва – Иваново, Санкт-Петербург – Валдай, Санкт-Петербург – Псков и другие. В них разместят специализированные абонентские терминали, которые обеспечат широкополосный доступ. Документы подписали замглавы РЖД Евгений Чаркин и гендиректор «Икс холдинга» и «Бюро 1440» Алексей Шелобков в рамках конференции ЦИПР-2026. Вопрос отсутствия интернета в поездах и самолетах неоднократно поднимался в последние годы.

Особенно актуальной эта тема стала в 2025 г. , когда регионы России начали сталкиваться с ограничениями мобильного интернета из-за атак БПЛА. , что тему отсутствия мобильной связи и интернета в поездах дальнего следования неожиданно подняла на заседании комитета Совета Федерации по регламенту и организации парламентской деятельности член комитета Лариса Мельник, представляющая заксобрание Севастополя. Она заметила, что ей не нравится находится 36 часов в пути без связи.

Директор правового департамента Минцифры Роман Кузнецов ответил, что «с точки зрения железной дороги там планируется спутниковая связь» и упомянул «Бюро 1440»





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Satellite Communication High-Speed Trains Bureau 1440 RZD IX Holding Mobile Internet Restrictions Drone Attacks Lack Of Internet In Trains And Planes

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