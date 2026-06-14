The Russian Premier League (RPL) has a significant representation at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with several RPL players participating in the tournament. This strong presence indicates the league's strength and competitiveness.

Писарев: «Большое представительство футболистов из РПЛ на чемпионате мира говорит о силе российской лиги» Дьяков: «Сантос очень прилично выглядел в матче с Марокко, хорошо отыграл, особенно во втором тайме» Гранат: «Пока бразильцы играют не так ярко, как хотелось бы, но они способны выиграть этот чемпионат мира» «Мне это не нравится».

Тренер сборной США Почеттино — об обязательных перерывах на водопой на ЧМ‑2026 Кот‑д'Ивуар – Эквадор: когда начало, где смотреть онлайн матч ЧМ‑2026 15 июня На всех ЧМ Бразилия считается фаворитом. Но на практике сборная уже долгое время не показывает чемпионскую игру» — Масалитин Лапочкин — о матче Катара и Швейцарии: «VAR‑центр в Майами. Жарко.

Серверы закипели и не смогли сработать» Гюлер — о матче ЧМ со сборной Австралии: «Очень трудно принять некоторые решения арбитра» Тренер «Зенита» Оливейра: «Дуглас Сантос справился с задачей сдержать Браима Диаса и Хакими» Чемпионат мира-2026. Обзор матчей 3-го игрового дня Правилах применения рекомендательных технологи





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