Russian Tennis Star Mirra Andreeva Becomes First Russian Woman to Win Roland Garros and Big Shocker

Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva, 19, made history by becoming the first Russian woman to win the prestigious Roland Garros and the Big Shocker tournament. She defeated Polish player Maja Hvaliskova in the final with scores of 6:3 and 6:2.

19-летняя теннисистка Мирра Андреева из Красноярска впервые в карьере выиграла турнир «Большого шлема», самую престижную серию из четырех ежегодных турниров в мире тенниса. Она обыграла в финале польку Майю Хвалиньску со счетом 6:3, 6:2.

Для России этот триумф стал долгожданным возвращением на вершину мирового спорта. Мирра первая в мире. Андреева выиграла Ролан Гаррос Россиянка Мирра Андреева выиграла Открытый чемпионат Франции по теннису и впервые в карьере стала победительницей турнира Большого шлема. © Reuters Мирра Андреева победила спортсменку из Польши Майю Хвалиньску со счетом 6:3, 6:2.

© Reuters Победа Мирры Андреевой стала первой для российских теннисисток в одиночном разряде Roland Garros с 2014 года. © Reuters Для 19‑летней россиянки этот титул стал шестым в карьере в одиночном разряде и первым на мэйджорах. © Reuters Уже с первых минут стало ясно: Андреева пришла за титулом и не собирается его отдавать. © Reuters Андреева демонстрировала теннис высочайшего уровня.

© Reuters Она то мощно пробивала по линии, то технично обводила вышедшую к сетке соперницу, то использовала свечу и завершала смэшем. © Reuters Отпраздновав победу, Мирра первым делом подбежала к трибуне, чтобы разделить радость с командой и обнять свою любимую собаку по кличке Рэсси. © Reuter





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Mirra Andreeva Roland Garros Big Shocker Russian Tennis Star Polish Player Maja Hvaliskova Russian Woman First Russian Woman To Win Roland Garros First Russian Woman To Win Big Shocker First Russian Woman To Win A Grand Slam Tourna First Russian Woman To Win A Grand Slam Tourna First Russian Woman To Win A Grand Slam Tourna First Russian Woman To Win A Grand Slam Tourna

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