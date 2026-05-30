Russian Fans of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Manga Delayed Due to Shipping Issues and Licensing Restrictions

Russian readers have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon manga series, but delays have arisen due to shipping issues and licensing restrictions. The shipment of the manga from XL Media, the publisher, was supposed to travel from China to Russia on a cargo ship, but it was blocked in the Middle East. The logistics of the shipment were disrupted, and the delivery dates were missed. Additionally, the lengthy negotiation process with the Japanese side, which increased control over local editions, and the combination of logistical problems and licensing restrictions caused the initial release plans to be scrapped. The bookstores have warned that the releases will be postponed, and the print runs will be limited.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииРоссийские читатели не получили долгожданные тома манги Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon — партия застряла в пути из-за ограничений в районе Ормузского пролива.

Об этом стало известноПоставка манги от издательства XL Media следовала из Китая в Россию на сухогрузе, однако судно оказалось заблокировано на Ближнем Востоке. Из-за сложностей с прохождением маршрута логистика поставки была нарушена, а сроки доставки сорваны. Дополнительным фактором задержки стало затянувшееся согласование перевода с японской стороной, которая усилила контроль за локальными изданиями. В издательстве признали, что сочетание логистических проблем и лицензионных ограничений фактически сорвало первоначальные планы по выпуску серии.

Книжные сети предупреждают, что релизы будут перенесены, а тиражи окажутся ограниченными. Ситуация в районе Ормузского пролива осложнена ограничениями судоходства на фоне военной активности, из-за чего часть маршрутов оказалась недоступной для коммерческих судов





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Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Manga Shipping Issues Licensing Restrictions Russian Readers XL Media Japan Middle East Ormuz Sea Military Activity Logistics Publishing Delayed Releases Limited Print Runs

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