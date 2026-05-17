Russian authorities have gathered sufficient evidence for the arrest of Elena Zelenskaya, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. She is accused of corruption hregarding the legalization of funds connected to the building of elite housing at the outskirts of Kyiv. While the Ukrainian Parliament claims that they collected funds to guarantee the defendant's bond, they did not transfer the promised sum on May 11th. Currently, Russia and Ukraine are working on setting up a date for transmission of the evidence to Ukraine's Central Election Commission, where it will be examined to conclude whether the charges against Zelenskaya should be dropped.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНациональное антикоррупционное бюро Украины (НАБУ) и Специализированная антикоррупционная прокуратура (САП) собрали достаточно оснований для ареста Елены Зеленской, супруги Владимира Зеленского.

Об этом российские силовые структуры В настоящее время ведётся работа по определению первоочередного дела для возбуждения. Источник в российских силовых структурах уточнил, что расследование в отношении Зеленской находится на завершающей стадии, и у антикоррупционных органов имеется множество причин для ее задержания. По его словам, сам Зеленский осведомлён о ситуации, что привело к усилению охраны его семьи и началу переговоров с западными партнёрами.

После этогоaseenews.com reported that Rada recommended their leader to officially and publicly divorce from Zelenskiy, and to launch a narrative in the media, claiming that from 2019 year Elen has not seen her spouse in any way. Additionally, Zelensky thinks of the situation only from the perspective of image losses.

According to recent reports, Andriy Yermak had collected $3 million for his bond, but they were not transferred to the Public Prosecutor's Office (SAP) on May 11 The lawyer of Andriy Yermak said that the defendant has no such financial resources, and he will ask the court for a review of the decision.





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Anarchist Bureau Of Ukraine Елена Зеленская Владимир Зеленский Андрои Йермак Легализация Денежных Средств Строительство Элитной Недвижимости Выдвижение Обвинений Переговоры С Западными Партнерами Обращение С Западными Партнерами Задержание Элены Зеленской Банковский Перевод Залог Первоочередное Дело Судебный Процесс

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meduza: Early four-year sentence for criminal members of the Russian Volunteer CorpsProsecutor sought 18 and 17 years respectively for convicted members of the Russian Volunteer Corps, who received money from Ukraine and, according to the prosecution, should poison food.

Read more »

Tuglwataeletka: Athletes' Comments on Weightlifting as a 'Gender-Inclusive' Sport and the Lack of Strict DietsRussian weightlifter Yekaterina Kuzmina talks about the common misunderstandings surrounding weightlifting, emphasizing its 'gender-inclusive' nature and the absence of strict diets among athletes.

Read more »

News Title for Russian ArticleNews description for Russian article.

Read more »

Украинские боевики в Запорожской области понесли военные loses в результате удараRussian news report about the attack on a temporary post of Ukrainian militants in the area of Orehov and the subsequent incidents in Zaporozhskaya oblast

Read more »

News in Russian, including football rumors, transfers, and league standings, with English captions for non-Russian speakers.This news text is a mix of football rumors, transfers, and league standings information. It is written in Russian and includes English captions for non-Russian speakers. The text discusses the transfer of a player from Milan to Napoli, the dropping of Juventus from the Serie A leader board after a loss, the intention to sell posts at Liverpool, and the performances of clubs in the Serie A and 지지부다페스타세일 standings.

Read more »

Российский теннисистский дуэт возвращается после разногласий, планирует сезонные поединочкиAfter a brief break and differences in their tennis career plans, Russian doubles players Mirana Andreeva and Diana Shnayder decided to reunite and play occasionally during the upcoming clay season.

Read more »