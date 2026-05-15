The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China on May 20, 2023, is expected to focus on bilateral relations and international affairs. The leaders are expected to discuss economic issues, humanitarian matters, education, and high technology. The visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss the outcome of the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to China.

Повестка дня понятная — прежде всего это наши двусторонние отношения, это особые отношения привилегированного стратегического партнёрства, солидный объём торгово-экономического взаимодействия, который стабильно превышает $200 млрд.

Ну и, конечно, международные дела тоже будут активно на повестке дня. Помимо вопросов экономики, лидеры обсудят гуманитарные вопросы, образование и высокие технологии. Также у них будет возможность поговорить об итогах визита президента США Дональда Трампа в Китай. Подготовка к визиту уже закончена, все контакты состоялись, все детали согласованы.

Песков пообещал, что официальное объявление о датах поездки сделают совсем скоро. Задержка связана с тем, что в Кремле хотят согласовать это с китайской стороной и не забегать вперёд. Ранее Life.ru писал, что президент России Владимир Путин приедет в Китай с однодневным визитом 20 мая. Поездка будет рабочей — никаких парадов или торжественных встреч не планируется.

В Пекине подчеркнули, что это обычные регулярные контакты между Москвой и Пекином, поэтому публичных церемоний не состоится. Кремль пока официально не объявлял эту дату. Больше аналитики о конфликтах, союзах и политических трендах — в разделе «Мировая политика» на Life.ru





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