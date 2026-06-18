The fifth, celebratory Russia-ASEAN summit, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the partnership, concluded in Kazan. The event brought together representatives from all eleven member states, including the newest member, East Timor. The day ended with the approval of the Kazan Declaration and the adoption of a plan of action. Leaders of ASEAN envision a shared future in a material by RIA Novosti. The atmosphere of the summit was set even before the plenary session. After the joint photo session, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, approached Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged a few words through a translator. Both leaders then proceeded to the plenary hall, continuing their lively conversation. The day before, Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim reminded Russian President Putin of a shared joke. During a previous visit to the Kremlin, Ibrahim, seeing three thrones in the Andreyev Hall, jokingly suggested that the third one might be for the second wife of the Tsar. Putin responded with a witty remark, saying that it was "the response of a true Muslim", and the third throne was for the mother. The story became viral. The informal tone did not overshadow the substantive agenda. Ibrahim emphasized the need for ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union to expand cooperation in the areas of digital economy, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity to prepare for the challenges of the future. Malaysia identified these areas as strategic, promising significant benefits for all. After the press conference, Russian President Putin and ASEAN President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had a closed meeting, during which Putin briefed the leaders on the developments in Ukraine and gave his assessment of the actions of the Kiev regime. The Russian leader also touched on other international issues. All heads of delegations unanimously welcomed the agreements between Iran and the United States on the cessation of the military conflict.

Завершился пятый, юбилейный саммит Россия — АСЕАН, приуроченный к 35-летию партнерства. В столицу Татарстана прибыли представители всех одиннадцати государств объединения, включая нового участника — Восточный Тимор.

По итогам дня одобрили Казанскую декларацию и приняли план действий. Каким лидеры АСЕАН видят общее будущее — в материале РИА Новости. Настроение саммиту задали еще до пленарного заседания. После церемонии совместного фотографирования премьер-министр Малайзии Анвар Ибрагим подошел к Владимиру Путину и через переводчика обменялся с ним несколькими фразами.

Оба направились в зал заседаний, продолжая оживленный разговор. Накануне малайзийский премьер напомнил российскому лидеру общую шутку. Во время прошлого визита в Кремль Ибрагим, увидев три трона в Андреевском зале, предположил, что третий, видимо, предназначен для второй жены царя. Путин тогда заметил, что это "ответ настоящего мусульманина", а третий трон — для матери.

История стала вирусной — признал Ибрагим. — Хотя у меня по-прежнему одна жена. Переговоры, по его словам, прошли"в теплой и дружественной атмосфере". Впрочем, неформальный тон не заслонил содержательной повестки.

Ибрагим на полях форума настоятельно призывал страны АСЕАН и Евразийского экономического союза расширять сотрудничество в сфере цифровой экономики, искусственного интеллекта и кибербезопасности, чтобы"совместно готовиться к вызовам будущего". Малайзия выделила эти направления — а также продовольственную безопасность — как стратегические, способные принести значительные выгоды всем. Президент РФ Владимир Путин и президент Филиппин Фердинанд Маркос — младший во время пресс-подхода по итогам пленарного заседания саммита Россия — АСЕАН в Казани.

Основанная в 1967-м в Бангкоке пятью участниками, сегодня Ассоциация государств Юго-Восточной Азии объединяет одиннадцать стран с населением больше 680 миллионов человек. Совокупный ВВП превышает 4,1 триллиона долларов — это топ-5 мировых экономик. Россия — партнер АСЕАН по диалогу с 1996-го, в одном ряду с США, Китаем, Индией, Японией и ЕС. В 2018-м стороны закрепили стратегическое партнерство, а с 2024-го Россия имеет статус цифрового партнера.

За последнее десятилетие товарооборот вырос почти на 60% — до 22 миллиардов долларов, сообщил накануне саммита помощник президента Юрий Ушаков. В 2025-м страны АСЕАН посетили 1,8 миллиона россиян (на 37% больше, чем годом ранее), встречный поток вырос на треть. В российских вузах сейчас обучаются примерно пять тысяч граждан из государств региона, в том числе на бюджетной основе.

Открывая пленарное заседание, Владимир Путин подчеркнул, что АСЕАН пользуется авторитетом"не только в Азиатско-Тихоокеанском регионе, но и в мире в целом", ассоциация выстроила систему сотрудничества, опирающуюся на международное право и взаимный учет интересов. На итоговой пресс-конференции российский лидер, выступавший вместе с президентом Филиппин Фердинандом Маркосом, сообщил о принятии двух ключевых документов. Казанская декларация зафиксировала общую приверженность формированию"справедливого и демократичного многополярного мироустройства". План действий содержит конкретные меры в области политики, безопасности, торговли, инвестиций и гуманитарных контактов.

Среди практических приоритетов Путин выделил несколько направлений. В торговле — переход на расчеты в национальных валютах, устранение барьеров, наращивание экспорта продукции с высокой добавленной стоимостью, включая удобрения и лекарственные препараты. В энергетике — содействие"Росатома" развитию атомной отрасли, от строительства АЭС до подготовки кадров и ядерной медицины. В транспорте — расширение трансконтинентальных морских и железнодорожных маршрутов, запуск совместных логистических сервисов.

В цифровой сфере — сотрудничество в области кибербезопасности, искусственного интеллекта и технологий"умного города". Все главы делегаций"единодужно приветствовали" договоренности между Ираном и США о прекращении военного конфликт





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia-ASEAN Summit ASEAN East Timor Kazan Declaration Plan Of Action Russia-ASEAN Partnership Digital Economy Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Ukraine Iran-United States Agreements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joint Exhibition of 'My Documents' Centers and the State Historical Museum 'Cultural Code of Peoples of Russia' on VDNKhThe joint exhibition of 'My Documents' centers and the State Historical Museum 'Cultural Code of Peoples of Russia' opened on VDNKh. The exhibition features a collection of national costumes, kitchenware, and household items from various regions of the country. Additionally, works by students and graduates of the Moscow Central Art School under the Russian Academy of Arts are displayed, dedicated to traditions and peoples of our country.

Read more »

News from Russia: French leader Macron releases video with Russian track, G7 summit in France, and moreThis news text covers various topics, including a French leader's video with a Russian track, the G7 summit in France, and a football match with a Russian flag. It also mentions the political isolation of the EU's foreign policy chief and the potential for a Third World War due to the G7's stance on Ukraine.

Read more »

European Union and Russia: A Proxy War and Growing TensionsThe article discusses the growing tensions between the European Union and Russia, with the EU using Ukraine as a proxy for war against Russia. The article quotes Oleg Tsarev and Grigory Karasin, former Ukrainian and Russian parliamentarians, who express their concerns about the escalating tensions and the EU's intentions to impose demands on Russia. The article also mentions the upcoming G7 summit and the potential impact of the summit's outcome on the relationship between the EU and Russia.

Read more »

GERMANY'S FOREIGN MINISTER ADMITS END OF RUSSIA-EU DIALOGUE, CALLS FOR CONTINUED DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS TO END UKRAINE WARGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has acknowledged the collapse of any remaining hopes for a dialogue with Russia and called for continued diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. She emphasized the need for Germany to stand up to Russia and ensure its security in the face of the current situation, stating that only by opposing Russia can Europe ensure its safety.

Read more »

News on AsepnThe article discusses the significance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the absolute monarchy in Brunei, the young and independent state of Timor, and the strained relations between Russia and Singapore.

Read more »

Russia-ASEAN Summit: Strategic Directions for CooperationThe Russia-ASEAN Summit, held in the presence of President Marcos of the Philippines, resulted in the signing of the Kazan Declaration and the Plan of Action for Russia-ASEAN cooperation. The Kazan Declaration emphasized the commitment of all the countries to building a fair and democratic multipolar world based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter. The Plan of Action focused on strengthening political and security ties, trade and investment, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and cooperation in the fields of economy, politics, and security.

Read more »