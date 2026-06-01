Russia Plans to Implement Unified Electronic Ticket for Commuter Travel

The Russian government plans to introduce a unified electronic ticket for commuter travel, which will cover various modes of transport and simplify journeys for passengers. The announcement was made by Minister of Transport Andrei Nikitin. He also mentioned the Concept for the Development of Commuter Transport until 2035, which was approved by the Government in April 2026. The document emphasized digitalization as a key direction for the industry. The main focus is currently on the technical aspects of the project. A unified digital platform must be created to ensure transparent calculations between different transport providers. The work is being carried out in the framework of the preparation of the new Transport Strategy until 2050. The Ministry of Transport is forming a system that will integrate different types of transport into a single digital environment.

В России планируют внедрить единый электронный билет для пригородных перевозок. Система охватит разные виды транспорта и упростит поездки для пассажиров. Об этом сообщил министр транспорта Андрей Никитин.

Глава Минтранса напомнил о Концепции развития пригородных перевозок до 2035 года. Правительство утвердило её в апреле 2026 года. Документ закрепил цифровизацию, как одно из ключевых направлений отрасли. Министр отметил, что сейчас основное внимание сосредоточили на технической части проекта.

Для запуска системы нужно создать единую цифровую платформу. Она обеспечит прозрачные расчёты между перевозчиками разных видов транспорта. Также он уточнил, что работу ведут в рамках подготовки новой Транспортной стратегии до 2050 года. Минтранс формирует систему, которая объединит разные виды перевозок в единый цифровой контур. в России запустили пилотный проект, который позволяет пассажирам проходить на посадку в самолёт без предъявления паспорта .

Тестирование проводят на рейсах авиакомпании «Аэрофлот» по маршруту Москва — Санкт-Петербург — Москва. В программе задействовали аэропорты Шереметьево и Пулково, где отрабатывают новый порядок оформления посадки





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Russia Unified Electronic Ticket Commuter Travel Different Modes Of Transport Transparent Calculations Unified Digital Platform New Transport Strategy Until 2050 Single Digital Environment

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